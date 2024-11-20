‘Such a big decision is not taken in a day’: Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot on quitting AAP

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot recently resigned from his post and from the Aam Aadmi Party on the grounds that political ambitions have supplanted AAP’s commitment to the people. He subsequently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about the decision and its timing. Edited excerpts: Kailash Gahlot, at his Vasant Kunj office. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

When Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain (both ministers) went to jail, you handled several key departments of the Delhi government. You also presented the 2023 budget . Just over a year later, you have left the party. What happened?

I have explained the reasons in the (resignation) letter I wrote to Arvind Kejriwal. There was a dilution in the core values of the party, we could not deliver on the promises we made to the people, and the government was not taking concrete steps towards fulfilling the promises it made . The principles which drew me and others to the AAP have been ignored. It (disillusionment) kept building slowly.

Are there more leaders in AAP who share your feelings?

The words (about party diverting from core values..) are mine but the words carry the voice of a large number of people (in AAP).

Did you ever try to talk to Kejriwal about this?

Conversations did happen off and on. He is an intelligent man. He knows everything.

You remained a minister for a long time. You have resigned just before the 2025 assembly election? Why now? What was the immediate trigger?

Such a big decision is not taken in a day. It takes time and a lot of courage to leave a party that you stood with from the day one (the anti-corruption movement). There was no immediate provocation, it kept building up over time.

Key departments were taken away from you and given to Atishi. Did you feel hurt?

The portfolios keep changing. We are not married to any portfolio. I did not come to politics for portfolios but to contribute to the society and the development of the city.

How was your equation with new CM Atishi?

It was good.

After the LG backed you for hoisting tricolour during the Delhi government’s Independence Day celebrations, speculation gained ground that you were getting close to LG. What is the truth? You were seen to be less vocal in attacking the BJP.

During my independence day speech I praised Arvind Kejriwal. I called Arvind Kejriwal the modern day freedom fighter...,my entire speech was dedicated to Arvind Kejriwal. I was working (as minister) to further the policies and vision of Arvind Kejriwal. The premium bus policy was very close to Arvind Kejriwal’s heart. You name one policy in which I pushed the BJP’s agenda.

AAP is saying that you came under pressure of the BJP because of ongoing cases....

I do not know if any cases are pending against me, or any summons or inquiries are pending against me. The AAP should tell what cases are pending

Did you feel ignored when AAP did not pick you as the CM face during the recent change of guard?

No. Nothing like that.

A few days back you spoke against the BJP. Now that you are in BJP, how will you face the people?

I will face them boldly. I have not done any crime. Now, I am in the BJP I have to work and strengthen the BJP and contribute in forming the BJP government in Delhi. The goal is to have BJP government in Delhi.

How do you see the upcoming assembly elections as a BJP leader.

According to the feedback we are getting, the election will be good for the BJP.

You are the sitting MLA from Najafgarh. Will you contest the election as BJP candidate?

I will work as per the decision of the party.