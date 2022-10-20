Sukesh case: 82 jail officers to face money laundering charges

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday gave his approval to the economic offences wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police to probe 82 officials of the prison department under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for their alleged involvement in an organised crime syndicate being run by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from the Rohini Jail.

When contacted, a senior EOW officer said, “Every time we tried to probe those 82 prison officials, the EOW had to encounter certain legal bottlenecks, putting a question mark on whether they can be tried under the Prevention of Corruption Act or not. Finally, we put a proposal to the LG’s office and acting swiftly on it, he approved it.”

The officer further said that the EOW had apprised the LG office that during investigation of this case, seven officers have been arrested for facilitating the extortion racket being run by Chandrashekhar. “It was also revealed during investigation that another 82 prison officials were allegedly involved in facilitating the extortion syndicate in Rohini Jail,” the officer said.

Officials in the LG’s office said that at the time of the alleged offence, the prison department portfolio had been under Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain, who is currently incarcerated in connection with a money laundering case. The officials alleged that during Jain’s tenure, the department was marred with several controversies, including the presence of mobile phones from prisoners.

“To avoid such lapses, jamming devices were installed in and around various jail premises recently. Similarly, issues of overcrowding, violent clashes among inmates and prisoners jumping parole have put the department under question. Since this case pertains to the extortion of ₹200 crore by Chandrashekhar, the connivance of jail officials can’t be ruled out,” an official who wished to remain anonymous said.

The AAP did not comment on the matter.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Mandoli jail, is an accused in many cases, including that of extorting ₹200 crore while serving prison time from Aditi Singh -- the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh -- by posing as an official from the Union law ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.