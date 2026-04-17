Summer soars in Delhi at 40°C, Grap 1 invoked as air quality slumps to ‘poor’ zone

The Capital on Thursday recorded its hottest day for the season, again, as temperatures soared, crossing the 40°C-mark at the city’s base station for weather. Simultaneously, the air quality also deteriorated into the ‘poor’ category, prompting the reimposition of Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) restrictions, a month after they were fully lifted.

People cover themselves to escape the intense heat at Connaught Place, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

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Hot days ahead

According to official forecast, the mercury is expected to rise further and may even soar to 42°C on Friday. On Monday, the base station of Safdarjung recorded a maximum of 40.3°C, which is 3.5 degrees above normal for the year. However, the highest maximum across the city was 41.4°C at the Ridge station in north Delhi.

This follows the trend with temperatures rising steadily over the last few days— primarily due to clear skies and lack of western disturbances in the region since April 7 and 8. Delhi’s maximum on Wednesday was 39.1°C; 38.2°C on Tuesday; 36.1°C on Monday; and 34.7°C on Sunday.

Air quality slumps

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi’s air quality also stayed in the ‘poor’ category for a second straight day, deteriorating further on Friday from 204 to 226, making it the second straight poor air day as high dust in the region raised PM 10 levels. Forecasts indicate that air quality is likely to hover between moderate to poor over the next seven days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi’s air quality also stayed in the ‘poor’ category for a second straight day, deteriorating further on Friday from 204 to 226, making it the second straight poor air day as high dust in the region raised PM 10 levels. Forecasts indicate that air quality is likely to hover between moderate to poor over the next seven days. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Noting this, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR to invoked Grap stage-1 (poor) measures with immediate effect across NCR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Noting this, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR to invoked Grap stage-1 (poor) measures with immediate effect across NCR. {{/usCountry}}

temp climbs 1

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This mainly includes preventive, rather than restrictive measures, including increased sprinkling of water, use of mechanised sweepers on roads, enhanced frequency of public transport, and strict vigilance of dumping of waste as well as industrial emissions, among others.

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“The Sub-Committee accordingly takes the call to invoke the 31-point action plan as per stage-I of the extant Grap in the entire NCR, to avoid further deterioration of air quality in the region,” said the CAQM.

All Grap restrictions had been lifted on March 16 after air quality improved to the ‘moderate’ category. Since then, the AQI largely stayed in the ‘moderate’ range, except for when it improved to the ‘satisfactory’ range (below 100) on some days after it rained.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to rise further and can touch a peak of 42°C on Friday. It is expected to remain in a similar range — between 40-42°C — on Saturday and Sunday. This, despite a western disturbance beginning to impact the western Himalayan region from Thursday onwards.

“Some thundery development may occur towards late evening or night-time in Delhi on Friday. However, rain is unlikely here. The day will remain hot with the maximum expected to remain over 40°C,” said an IMD official.

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