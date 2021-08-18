Sunanda Pushkar case: Shashi Tharoor cleared of charges by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Wednesday dropped all charges against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in connection with the alleged abetment of suicide by his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014.

Giving Tharoor a clean chit, special judge Geetanjali Goel said, “The accused is discharged.” A detailed order is awaited.

Thanking the judge, Tharoor said, “It has been seven and half years of absolute torture.”

Pushkar was found dead in a hotel suite in the city on the night of January 17, 2014, following which the police charged Tharoor with abetment to suicide, among other charges.

Tharoor consistently denied all charges, calling them “preposterous and motivated”.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, argued that no case of abetment to suicide is made out against his client as Pushkar could not have died by suicide. Pahwa told the court that doctors have not been able to ascertain the cause of death or establish whether Pushkar had indeed died by suicide and, hence, the case of abetment to suicide against Tharoor was nothing but “a figment of imagination of the police”.

Tharoor, a former Union minister, who is currently on bail in the case, was charge sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava stressed that Pushkar underwent mental cruelty which led to her bad health. He also argued that it was not an accidental death and relied on the post mortem report which suggested that the cause of death was poisoning which could be oral or injected.

He said Pushkar’s health deteriorated due to mental cruelty. She had no health issues previously, but problems began due to “stress and betrayal”, he said.

Happy with the verdict, Tharoor’s lawyer, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said, “I am delighted to hear the pronouncement of discharge for Dr Shashi Tharoor. It was a long battle of seven years. Ultimately, justice has prevailed. He had faith in the judicial system right from the beginning. I had always advised Dr Tharoor not to make any public statement as the matter was subjudice in the court. The charges levelled by the police for abetment to suicide & cruelty were absurd and preposterous. Even the most essential ingredients of the offences were not present in this case. All the reports of various medical boards, including psychological autopsy reports, exonerated Dr Shashi Tharoor from the charges of homicide or suicide. The charge sheet filed was without any basis. There was no complaint by anyone for harassment or abetment to suicide by any of the family members or friends of late Sunanda Pushkar Tharoor. I am happy that at last after seven years, justice has prevailed and he has been honourably discharged from all the charges made by Delhi Police against him.”