‘No issues with Sonia, Rahul; joined TMC unconditionally’

Former Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev on Tuesday said she has “no grievances with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi” and that she has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) “without any preconditions”.

Addressing a press briefing with senior party leader Derek O’Brien at the party office on Tuesday, Dev said,“Every journey in life has ups and downs...I have no grievances with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.”

Dev resigned from the Congress and joined TMC in presence of senior party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien in Kolkata on Monday.

“My association with the Congress has been 30 years long and I have listed reasons for resignation in my letter. Congress gave me many opportunities as an MP and as president of Mahila Congress too… I believe whatever responsibility was given to me, I worked on it fully. And if there have been some lacunae in my work, I hope its president will forgive me,” she said on Tuesday.

Dev also added that while in Congress, Rahul Gandhi gave her ample opportunities to contest elections, to be a national spokesperson, and to be a part of the Mahila Congress. “Not even for a moment, I will be ungrateful for that,” she said.

Dev said that joining the TMC will not, in any way, be “counterproductive” towards the goal that the Opposition was looking at in the future. “I have my full faith in Mamata didi. I have joined the TMC without any preconditions because a new relation sustains on trust (not preconditions),” she said.

TMC denied that Dev joining the party was in anyway a betrayal to the Congress. “Poaching and breaking political parties not our style. However, always glad to welcome those who are committed to journey with us for a better India,” O’Brien said.

Netta D’Souza is new interim Mahila Cong chief

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Netta D’Souza as the new interim president of its women’s wing Mahila Congress.

“The Congress has appointed Netta D’ Souza as the acting president of Mahila Congress with immediate effect till a full-time president is appointed,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

