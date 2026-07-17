Supervisor of Delhi rehab centre stabbed to death by ‘addict’ in Uttarakhand

Haldwani

A case of murder was registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A supervisor of a Delhi-based rehabilitation centre was hacked to death with a sword, reportedly by an addict, when a team attempted to escort him from Bazpur in Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand to the centre in Delhi on Wednesday night, police said. A case of murder was registered and the accused has been arrested, police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Bazpur station house officer (SHO), Naresh Chauhan, said the incident took place at around 11pm on Wednesday when a team from the Sambandh Samiti rehabilitation centre in New Delhi visited the residence of the accused man in Mudiya Pistaur of Bazpur. The family requested that the team from Delhi admit him for treatment.

However, when the team reached the house, the man allegedly attacked the team members with a sharp weapon, critically injuring the supervisor, identified as Sarabjit Singh. He was admitted to a government hospital in Bazpur and then moved to an advanced facility in Kashipur, where he was declared dead on arrival, police said.

“The body was sent for a post-mortem examination. After the autopsy on Thursday, the body was handed over to the deceased’s family,” Chauhan said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Singh was a resident of Kalkaji in New Delhi and had been working as a supervisor of the facility for five to six years, police said. He is survived by his son. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh was a resident of Kalkaji in New Delhi and had been working as a supervisor of the facility for five to six years, police said. He is survived by his son. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The accused has been arrested. Further legal action will be taken after examining the post-mortem report and other evidence,” Chauhan said.