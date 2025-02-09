Delhi polls: Surge plus spoiler — in prestige fight, a killer combination

For three decades, New Delhi constituency served as Delhi politics’ truest weathervane - its winner inevitably becoming chief minister. On Saturday, this seat that spans the capital’s stark extremes — from the Presidential Estate to Pillanji village’s cramped lanes delivered its most dramatic verdict yet, as BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma defeated former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by 4,089 votes. Parvesh Verma, the BJP's candidate from New Delhi assembly seat, celebrates after his win on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The loss proved particularly poignant in a constituency that had birthed Kejriwal’s political career in 2013, when he defeated three-term chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Adding a layer of historical irony, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit - Sheila Dikshit’s son - secured 4,568 votes, more than the margin of Kejriwal’s defeat.

The day’s counting mirrored the constituency’s reputation for high drama. Across 14 rounds, Kejriwal’s fortunes swung wildly - trailing initially, securing a narrow 254-vote lead by 10am, before Verma pulled ahead after the sixth round and steadily widened the gap.

The defeat marked a stunning reversal in Kejriwal’s electoral trajectory. From commanding margins of 31,583 votes in 2015 and 21,697 in 2020, his cumulative vote tally collapsed to 25,999 — a plummet that seemed to reflect deeper changes in voter perception of a leader who once embodied anti-corruption politics.

Despite having just 109,000 registered voters - among the capital’s smallest electorates - it commands outsized influence through its unique demographic mix. The constituency spans Delhi’s entire social spectrum - from the power corridors of Lutyens’ Delhi and elite enclaves of Golf Links and Sujan Singh Park to middle-class government colonies in Kidwai Nagar and Sarojini Nagar, alongside working-class clusters like Sanjay Camp.

This socio-economic diversity played into an unusually bitter campaign. AAP alleged systematic manipulation of electoral rolls, claiming the addition of 13,000 new voters and deletion of over 5,500 existing ones. “If 18.5% of the votes in the assembly are altered, what’s the point of the election,” Kejriwal had argued during campaigning.

While BJP brought in Union home minister Amit Shah for multiple rallies, AAP’s entire cabinet maintained a constant presence, particularly in government colonies and slum clusters. The redevelopment of Kidwai Nagar and Sarojini Nagar became a key campaign issue, with BJP highlighting delays and AAP emphasising improved facilities.

For Verma, 47, the victory marked a crucial political resurrection. Denied a Lok Sabha ticket in 2024, the son of former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma found redemption in a campaign that courted controversy. Allegations of distributing cash and shoes to voters - which he defended as charitable work through his father’s NGO - led to police complaints. The Election Commission had to strengthen security after multiple incidents of campaign violence.

“This is not just my victory, this is the victory of the people of Delhi who chose truth over lies, governance over gimmicks and development over deception,” Verma declared after his win, though carefully deflecting questions about chief ministership to the party leadership.

Kejriwal, in a video message, said: “We accept the mandate of the people with great humility” as he promising his party would be an effective opposition.

The constituency’s challenges mirror Delhi’s broader urban crisis. Its floating population of 1.6 to 2 million daily visitors - dwarfing the registered voter base - creates immense pressure on infrastructure. Residents grapple with chronic congestion, inadequate parking, and strained public services.

The area’s complex voter base includes significant blocs of government employees, traders, and slum dwellers, each with distinct political preferences.

In slum clusters like Sanjay Camp, traditionally loyal to AAP’s welfare politics, BJP made significant inroads through targeted outreach and promises of housing upgrades.

The redevelopment of government colonies in recent years has altered traditional voting patterns, while issues in slum clusters and urban villages have become increasingly contentious.