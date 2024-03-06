 Suspension of BJP legislators set aside by Delhi HC | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Suspension of BJP legislators set aside by Delhi HC

Suspension of BJP legislators set aside by Delhi HC

ByShruti Kakkar
Mar 07, 2024 05:18 AM IST

Action was taken against the MLAs as they interrupted LG’s address in the House on the first day of the Budget session on February 15

The Delhi high court on Wednesday set aside the indefinite suspension of seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from the state assembly, after the MLAs had interrupted lieutenant governor VK Saxena’s address in the House on the first day of the Budget session on February 15.

The suspended MLAs approached the high court on February 19, challenging their suspension from the assembly. (HT Archive)

In the judgement, Justice Prasad said the suspension of the petitioners till the Committee of Privileges has taken a decision was not one of the prescribed punishments and the rule invoked does not stipulate suspension for an “indefinite period”.

On February 15, the seven MLAs — Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, OP Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Vajpayi, Jitender Mahajan, and Vijender Gupta — interrupted Saxena’s address in the assembly, following which they were ordered to be marshalled out of the House by speaker Ram Niwas Goel. The following day, the assembly referred the matter to its privileges committee and suspended the seven legislators till the panel took a decision.

“We welcome the court’s decision. We thank the court as it is because of them, we will enter the Vidhan Sabha again. We had been suspended for 20 days... We got justice today,” said MLA Vijender Gupta.

The suspended MLAs on February 19 approached the high court, challenging their suspension from the assembly, arguing that the act of suspension and referring the matter to the privileges committee was illegal and untenable.

On February 20, the court asked the MLAs if they were willing to tender an unconditional apology to the LG, and the next day, the legislators told the court that they had written a letter tendering apology to Saxena, which the latter had accepted. They, however, noted that the speaker insisted that the MLAs should have also met him.

The Delhi assembly, appearing through senior advocate Sudhir Nandrajog, submitted that the indefinite suspension of the MLAs was not an attempt to stifle dissent in the House, but a self-discipline mechanism.

