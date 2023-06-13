A 38-year-old taxi driver was allegedly shot dead in his car near Khaira Mod in outer Delhi’s Najafgarh on Monday evening, Delhi Police officers said on Tuesday. Taxi driver shot dead in outer Delhi’s Najafgarh

Police have identified the alleged accused, and booked him for murder. Raids are on to nab the suspect, officers said.

The exact motive behind the alleged killing was yet to be known. Police, however, suspect personal enmity led to the murder.

The deceased was identified as Dhirendra, a resident of Ghalibpur village along the Delhi-Haryana border. He lived with his wife and children and drove a taxi for a living, police said.

Preliminary inquiry suggested the role of a man from his village in the murder, said M Harsha Vardhan, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka). “The inquiry has indicated the possibility of the two being involved in personal enmity over a relationship issue. But we will know about the motive only when we arrest and question the suspect. He has been identified and is on the run,” said the DCP.

The case came to light after a passerby called the police on seeing the deceased in his car on Khaira Mod at around 7.30pm. When the police reached the spot, they discovered that the victim had a gunshot wound, police said.

CCTV footage near the crime spot showed a man met the victim at Khaira Mod, entered his car and they spent some time together before he allegedly shot Dhirendra and left. “But the camera was installed at a distance and did not capture the suspect’s face,” said the DCP.

A murder case was registered at Najafgarh police station and several teams formed to nab the suspect, said the DCP.