Teacher booked for assaulting 16-yr-old in Munirka

Police have booked the director of a coaching centre in south Delhi’s Munirka for assault and wrongful confinement after a 16-year-old student was allegedly assaulted by the teacher for failing to submit his homework last week. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The teacher was identified as Anand Kumar and the victim, a class 11 student at a government school in RK Puram, also lives nearby. The centre provides tuition for classes 10 to 12, and for IIT and JEE preparation.

According to police, the boy was at the coaching centre for his usual evening batch classes on October 6 when Kumar began questioning students in his class about their homework.

In the First Information Report (FIR), lodged on Thursday, the victim alleged, “My turn came after five to six kids. I told him that I was at my hometown with my family for three to four days and couldn’t complete the homework as I had not even received the worksheet. On hearing this, he held my hair and started kicking and punching my head, neck, face and chest.“

When the student objected, the FIR said, Kumar “became even more furious” and asked the peon to bring a stick. Kumar then began hitting the student, holding the stick in both hands. “I could not bear the pain on my legs and back,” the FIR said.

Police said the student alleged he couldn’t walk, but when he tried to leave, the director blocked his way.

He sent other students out and took the victim to his office. “The boy alleged the accused again pulled his hair and thrashed him and hit him on the head....After the teacher got tired, he called the boy’s father and complained that the boy was late to the coaching centre,” said a police officer

The boy didn’t tell his parents about the incident for three days because he was scared. He eventually revealed what happened after his mother confronted him after he was unable to eat properly because of his neck and head injuries.

Police said an FIR was lodged on Thursday against Kumar for voluntarily causing hurt and illegal confinement.

Another officer said, “We sent the boy to Safdarjung hospital where it was confirmed that he suffered multiple bruises and injuries to his head, limbs and back.”

In the FIR, the boy also alleged that the director has also beat up other children who “opposed” him.

The second officer added, “We have started questioning other students if they have also been threatened and assaulted.”