'My child thrown away... teacher caused bloodshed': Father of Delhi student

A Delhi government school student admitted to hospital Friday after she was allegedly thrown from the first floor told news agency ANI she had been 'hit with scissors... flung from the first floor... by a teacher'. "I was hit with a pair of scissors and she (teacher) pulled my hair and then threw me from the school's first floor. I did not do anything wrong," she said.

The girl is being treated at the Hindu Rao hospital and is out of danger, officials were quoted by news agency PTI. The teacher in question - who now faces charges of attempted murder on the basis of an eyewitness statement - has been suspended and an inquiry is underway.

Speaking to news agency ANI, victim's father said that when he saw his daughter, he was unable to stand up straight.“My child was thrown away. The teacher hit my child's head with scissors&caused bloodshed. When I saw it, I wasn't in a position to stand properly. Child is fine now”, he said.

The shocking incident came to light this morning after a beat cop on the city's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road was told a child had fallen from the first floor of a school in the area. Delhi Police DCP (central) Shweta Chauhan said officers rushed the girl to a nearby hospital.

More officers then reached the school - the Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area - to control the large crowd that had gathered, PTI reported.

Preliminary inquiries indicate the teacher - Geeta Deshwal - hit the girl with a pair of scissors and then threw her from the window of a class room on the first floor of the school building.

Exact circumstances around the incident are still unclear, police said.

