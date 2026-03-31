Teen beaten by 10 outside Gurugram school over old feud

A 19-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by at least 10 individuals outside a government school in Sector-14 on Saturday afternoon, in what police suspect was a revenge attack linked to an old dispute, officials said on Monday. Attack took place after an exam; suspects allegedly waited in cars and assaulted him for nearly 10 minutes. (Getty Images)

The victim, a resident of Sector-15 Part-2, sustained at least 14 injuries, including multiple fractures in all four limbs, police said, adding that all suspects have been identified and will be arrested soon.

According to investigators, the accused arrived in two cars and lay in wait near the school. After the victim stepped out around 1.45pm, having written his Business Studies examination, he was dragged to a nearby corner on the Old Delhi-Gurugram road and assaulted with wooden bats and iron rods for around 10 minutes.

In his statement to police, the victim alleged that one of the attackers snatched his phone when he tried to call his parents. “One of the suspects was carrying a pistol and threatened me with dire consequences. They kept assaulting me until I lost consciousness,” he told investigators.

Police said no one from the area reported the incident. The injured teenager was eventually taken to the civil hospital in Sector-10A by some students known to him, where doctors alerted police.

Officials said the victim gave his statement on Sunday, following which an FIR was registered at Sector-14 police station under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 124(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said investigations pointed to a prior enmity. “The investigation revealed that the 19-year-old had allegedly assaulted a boy last year. An FIR was registered against him, leading to his arrest,” he said.

“He also spent a couple of months in Bhondsi jail last year and was released on bail. It is likely that he was targeted by rivals for revenge,” Turan added.