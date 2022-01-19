Tension in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri as rape accused kills survivor’s brother

A 38-year-old man, the brother of a rape survivor, was stabbed to death allegedly by the rape accused and his brother in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on Monday night, three days after the accused was released on bail in the rape case. Another resident of the area was also shot and injured after a bullet fired by the attackers missed the target (the dead man) and hit him, police said.

Both brothers, aged 40 and 35 years, were arrested within a few hours of the firing and stabbing incident that took place near a public park in Sultanpuri, the police said.

While the deceased’s family alleged that the murder was an act of revenge, over them having filed the rape case, the police said the rape accused and the dead man also had an ongoing dispute over some money and a car that the deceased was not returning.

The passerby, aged 42 years, who was shot and injured was known to the families of both the deceased and the alleged attackers, who live just 20 metres apart. The injured man underwent a surgery at a nearby hospital and is stable, the police said.

The identities of the deceased, the injured man, and the arrested men have been withheld to protect the identity of the rape survivor.

Tension prevailed in the neighbourhood as the deceased man was a Hindu and the arrested men belonged to the Muslim community. Apart from the local police, over 30 paramilitary personnel were deployed in the area to ensure law and order.

The arrested men’s family is the only Muslim family in that lane, the police said, adding that soon after the incident, the family locked up their three-storey house and left, fearing a retaliation.

The family members of the dead man said the murder was a revenge as the dead man’s 28-year-old sister had filed the rape case against the Muslim man last August. He was arrested and sent to jail, but was released on bail on January 14.

He (the suspect) and his family members would stand outside our house and threaten us with dire consequences for filing the rape case. He intimidated us and said he had friends in high places who would protect him even if he killed everyone in our family. My sister, who filed the rape case, had to shift to a new address as she feared for her life,” said another sister of the dead man.

According to the man’s mother, on Monday afternoon, the rape accused came to their house with a sword in hand and threatened to kill everyone in the house for having filed the rape case, which he claimed had ruined his life. An argument ensued between him and the rape survivor’s brother, but the mother intervened and stopped it.

That evening, around 7.30, the rape survivor’s brother had gone to the market nearby when he met the rape accused and his brother and an altercation again ensued. Eyewitnesses told the police that the brothers stabbed the man and also fired at him. But the bullet missed the intended target and hit the 42-year-old passerby.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Parvinder Singh said the police received a call at 7.53pm about the incident. A police team reached the hospital and found that two injured men were admitted there. One of them had succumbed to stab wounds while the other was undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound.

A case of murder was registered and the brothers were arrested, the DCP said.

He further said, “We will examine all the allegations and action would be taken accordingly. Our investigation has revealed that the 40-year-old accused had given some money and a Swift car to the deceased man as they once used to be friends. However, the man neither returned the money nor the car. The accused was also arrested in the rape case filed by the man’s sister last year.”

