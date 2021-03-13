Tests for driving license now on Sundays as well
Tests to get a permanent driving license (DL) in Delhi will soon be conducted on Sundays too, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday.
Aimed at reducing the pendency of applications for permanent driving license, the city’s regional transport offices (RTOs) will keep driving tests shut on Monday instead of Sundays.
“I have directed the state transport department to keep all the RTOs in Delhi open on Sundays for driving tests. DL tests will be the only service that will be allowed on Sundays. On Mondays, there will be no test,” Gahlot said.
The new testing dates will likely be rolled out from next Sunday, a senior transport department official said.
The decision was taken after the transport department observed that many applicants wanted to give their test on Sundays, which is a holiday for most, Gahlot said. He said that an analysis of their records showed that the turnout on Mondays, a working day, was low in any case.
The state transport department had asked all motor licensing officers to get update their softwares to user in the changes. Officers who worked on Sundays to conduct the driving tests will be off on Monday, the order issued on Saturday stated.
A senior transport department official said that the Covid-19-induced lockdown resulted in many pending applications. At some busy RTO zones like Janakpuri and Loni the waiting time was around two months, the official said.
“Due to social distancing norms, which we cannot compromise, we have capped the number of daily driving tests being conducted in every RTO. We are also trying to make people aware about the Central government’s relaxations for any expired transport documents (no prosecution till March 31). So, there is no need to panic and rush to the RTO for renewal as of now,” said a second senior transport official.
The RTO at Sarai Kale Khan, for example, one of the busiest RTOs of Delhi, as many as 250 driving tests used to be conducted on its semi-automatic driving test tracks every day during the pre-Covid times. Now, only around 80 tests are conducted in a day. The number of online tests for a learners’ license has come down to 50.
In December last year, Gahlot issued directions to ensure that the waiting period should not be more than 45 days in any zone.
(ends)
