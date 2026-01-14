Thak Thak gang member steals govt official’s purse in Dwarka

A 50-year-old woman, posted as an under secretary in the Union Ministry of micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME), became a victim of the “thak-thak” gang when an unidentified bike-borne man knocked on the window glass of her car she was travelling in and then snatched her purse containing her official ID card, mobile phone, a debit card and credit card in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Sunday evening, said police on Tuesday. According to the first information report (FIR), a copy of which is with HT, the incident happened around 7.30 pm.

The woman was travelling in a car with her husband and son on the Dabri-Dwarka Road, when a man riding a motorcycle knocked on the window glass and signalled that something had happened. The family members stopped the car. As the woman's husband and son stepped out to see what had happened, the biker snatched her purse from her hand after opening the car's rear door and sped away. Everything happened so suddenly that the family members could not do anything, the woman mentioned in her complaint.

A case of snatching was registered against an unknown man at the Dabri police station on the complaint of the woman, who lives with her family in Gurugram, Haryana. Multiple teams were formed to identify and nab the suspect and recover the stolen items that included the complainant’s identity card issued by the Union Home Ministry.

“The family informed the police control room about the crime. By the time a police team reached the crime scene, the family members had already reached the Dabri police station. The complaint was converted into an FIR,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.