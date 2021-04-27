‘Thank you wholeheartedly,' tweets Kejriwal as Delhi gets oxygen from Jharkhand

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Tuesday and thanked his Jharkhand counterpart chief minister Hemant Soren for helping the national capital tide over the Covid-19 crisis by sending medical oxygen.

"Thank you wholeheartedly for this help, Hemant ji, we will definitely defeat the disaster like Corona by helping one another," Kejriwal tweeted.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said on Tuesday the state government supplied 58 tonnes of medical oxygen to Delhi, which is in dire need of the life-saving gas amid shortages reported by several hospitals for more than a week. Earlier, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to chief ministers of several other states for the supply of liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) into the national capital for treating critical patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

CM Soren, who is also the president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), tweeted, “On the request of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, 58 tonnes of medical oxygen was sent to Delhi from the Linde India plant in Jharkhand today. This is a critical time period where one should help each other and with this participation, we will be able to overcome Covid-19”.

As Delhi continues to face difficulties in obtaining oxygen supplies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief announced that his government will now import 18 cryogenic tankers from Thailand and 21 ready-to-use oxygen plants from France.

Addressing a press briefing, Kejriwal said the government will set up 44 oxygen plants at many hospitals including the 21 imported from France and the Centre will install eight plants by the end of this month.

The national capital on Tuesday also received its first Oxygen Express from Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh which was carrying over 70 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen.

However, Kejriwal’s government is currently facing criticism over its handling of the oxygen crisis. The Delhi High Court told the government that the system has failed as black marketing of oxygen is taking place along with hoarding and ordered it to take action against such practices, according to a report by Hindustan Times on April 27. The court also said the government should take strict measures to ensure that medical oxygen should not cost thousands and lakhs of rupees due to hoarding or black marketing.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Tuesday and thanked his Jharkhand counterpart chief minister Hemant Soren for helping the national capital tide over the Covid-19 crisis by sending medical oxygen. "Thank you wholeheartedly for this help, Hemant ji, we will definitely defeat the disaster like Corona by helping one another," Kejriwal tweeted. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said on Tuesday the state government supplied 58 tonnes of medical oxygen to Delhi, which is in dire need of the life-saving gas amid shortages reported by several hospitals for more than a week. Earlier, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to chief ministers of several other states for the supply of liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) into the national capital for treating critical patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). CM Soren, who is also the president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), tweeted, “On the request of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, 58 tonnes of medical oxygen was sent to Delhi from the Linde India plant in Jharkhand today. This is a critical time period where one should help each other and with this participation, we will be able to overcome Covid-19”. As Delhi continues to face difficulties in obtaining oxygen supplies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief announced that his government will now import 18 cryogenic tankers from Thailand and 21 ready-to-use oxygen plants from France. Addressing a press briefing, Kejriwal said the government will set up 44 oxygen plants at many hospitals including the 21 imported from France and the Centre will install eight plants by the end of this month. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Apollo hospital’s emergency vandalised after Covid patient dies for want of bed At Delhi crematoriums, corpses wait in 20-hour queues to burn Delhi HC says it made no request to Ashoka Hotel to turn it into Covid facility Man kills ‘drug dealer’ pregnant wife in Delhi; video of killing surfaces The national capital on Tuesday also received its first Oxygen Express from Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh which was carrying over 70 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen. However, Kejriwal’s government is currently facing criticism over its handling of the oxygen crisis. The Delhi High Court told the government that the system has failed as black marketing of oxygen is taking place along with hoarding and ordered it to take action against such practices, according to a report by Hindustan Times on April 27. The court also said the government should take strict measures to ensure that medical oxygen should not cost thousands and lakhs of rupees due to hoarding or black marketing.