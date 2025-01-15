The battle for prestige - New Delhi constituency

Few seats in the upcoming elections carry as much drama, prestige, and political legacy as New Delhi – where a former chief minister and the ruling party’s chief ministerial candidate is facing off against the sons of two former Delhi chief ministers. Stretching from Lutyens’ Delhi to nearby slums, the New Delhi constituency represents a socio-economic cross-section of the Capital’s populace (HT Archive)

This constituency has become a battlefield where AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal faces a fierce contest against Parvesh Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sandeep Dikshit of the Congress.

Another fact that makes New Delhi critical is that this has historically served as the city’s bellwether seat. In the 10 elections held since the assembly’s establishment in 1993, the party winning here has invariably gone on to form the government. Since 1998, every victor of this seat has held the chief minister’s office.

This makes the seat the home to the ultimate battle of prestige in 2025.

With approximately 109,000 voters, the New Delhi constituency is among the smallest in the capital. Yet, it commands outsized attention, with parties pouring disproportionate resources into a campaign marked by sharp rhetoric and a series of controversies.

The candidates

Arvind Kejriwal, 56, the AAP chief, seeks a fourth consecutive term. A retired bureaucrat-turned-politician, Kejriwal first entered the electoral fray in 2013, defeating three-term chief minister Sheila Dikshit by a significant margin. Since then, he has established a strong electoral base, securing victories in 2015 and 2020 with vote margins of 31,583 and 21,697, respectively. His journey from an anti-corruption crusader to the head of Delhi’s government has been marked by both disruption and dominance.

This time, however, Kejriwal faces a more formidable contest.

The AAP has accused the BJP of manipulating the electoral rolls, alleging the addition of 13,000 new voters and the deletion of over 5,500 existing ones. “If 18.5% of the votes in the assembly are altered, what’s the point of the election?” Kejriwal lamented, calling it an attempt to rig the outcome.

Representing the BJP, Parvesh Verma, 47, is no stranger to controversy. The son of former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, he is known for his fiery rhetoric and strong base among Jat voters. After being denied a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Verma is looking for a political comeback. His campaign has focused on making inroads into AAP strongholds, particularly in slum clusters. Rebutting Kejriwal’s accusations, Verma retorted, “These allegations are a sign of desperation from someone sensing defeat.”

Verma has also accused the AAP of “dividing Hindus” by filing complaints with “voters registered at temples” – allegations that the AAP has consistently denied.

Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, 60, the son of Sheila Dikshit, who served as Delhi’s chief minister for 15 years. Dikshit has taken a grassroots approach, conducting door-to-door campaigns. In a recent interview with HT, Verma himself acknowledged Dikshit’s potential to split the anti-BJP vote, stating, “Congress is very much in the game because Dikshit’s mother was a popular CM in power for 15 years, and he has been an MP twice.”

The constituency

Stretching from Lutyens’ Delhi to nearby slums, the New Delhi constituency represents a socio-economic cross-section of the Capital’s populace. The area encompasses the Presidential Estate, Janpath, and upscale neighbourhoods like Golf Links and Sujan Singh Park, alongside government accommodation colonies in Kidwai Nagar and Sarojini Nagar. It also includes slum clusters such as Sanjay Camp and villages like Pillanji.

With its diverse demographics — government employees, traders, Dalits, and slum dwellers—New Delhi presents unique electoral dynamics. The constituency’s floating population, estimated at 1.6 to 2 million people daily, far exceeds its 109,000 registered voters. This influx creates significant pressure on infrastructure, leading to perennial issues like congestion, traffic snarls, and lack of parking.

Campaign and controversies

The campaign for New Delhi has been marred by bitter exchanges and allegations. AAP leaders claim that BJP candidate Verma has been caught distributing cash in exchange for votes. Verma defended the act, stating that he was merely providing aid to destitute women through an NGO founded by his father 25 years ago.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police have filed a non-cognisable report after a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma for allegedly distributing shoes to voters near Valmiki Temple in Lutyens’ Delhi. The complaint, lodged by a returning officer, alleges a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), police said.

Adding to the tension, the Election Commission has called for enhanced police presence, citing multiple incidents of ruckus and intimidation during the campaign. Meanwhile, Kejriwal’s camp has repeatedly raised concerns about voter list manipulation and alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct by BJP workers.

Residents and their issues

Despite its political significance, residents of New Delhi lament that local issues often take a backseat during elections.

Gopal Krishan Kotwal, 75, who heads the Federation of New Delhi RWAs, highlighted the constituency’s infrastructure woes. “New Delhi might be one of the most affluent areas in the country, but our infrastructure hasn’t kept pace with the rising population. Daytime congestion due to office-goers and tourists creates chaos. Parking is a nightmare,” he said.

He pointed out the stark disparity within the constituency, where bungalows exist beside slum clusters. “You can’t have a healthy constituency with areas like Sanjay Camp and Princess Park in shambles. The authorities need to address the basic needs of these residents,” he added.

Water scarcity remains a perennial problem in slum areas. Every summer, visuals of residents scrambling for water from tankers dominate news cycles. “During summers, it’s a daily fight for water. People even get injured trying to climb tankers. We need a piped water supply,” said Gungun Kumari, 21, a resident of Sanjay Camp.

Illegal construction and unplanned urban development also plague parts of the constituency. Saurabh Singh, a resident of Bhagwan Das Road, complained, “Illegal encroachments are rampant. Despite multiple complaints, nothing has changed. Slums are encroaching on footpaths, creating chaos.”

In government residential areas, redevelopment has been underway as part of a major central government initiative. Mukesh Kumar Sinha, general secretary of the Lodhi Colony RWAs, welcomed the redevelopment but underscored the need for better security. “Our colony roads are open from all sides, and illegal dairies from nearby Kotla Mubarakpur leave cattle on our streets. Lodhi Colony is dubbed the Art District, but it needs better upkeep,” he said.

As the campaign heats up, the stakes for New Delhi remain high. Beyond being a fight for local governance, this election has become a matter of prestige for the three major political parties. For the AAP, retaining this seat is critical to maintaining its hold over Delhi. For the BJP, a victory would signal a breakthrough in the capital’s politics. And for the Congress, a strong performance here could mark the beginning of its revival in Delhi.