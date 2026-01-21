The real air we breathe

For years, Delhi has lived with the idea that closing doors and stepping indoors offers protection from toxic air. A week-long HT field experiment challenges that belief. By tracking particulate matter inside a school, AIIMS, a specialised pollution clinic and a home, reporters found that the city’s most vulnerable – children, patients, pregnant women – are often breathing air nearly as polluted indoors as outside. Only in a tightly controlled home environment, with an air purifier running continuously, did pollution fall to safer levels.

While most parents may see schools as sanctuaries from the smog outside, the air inside one private school in Rohini’s Sector 5 tells a sobering story. As HT tracked the air quality inside and outside the campus – a school typical of many across the city, with no air purifiers in classrooms, it found numbers that left little room for reassurance.

Outside the school gate and bus parking area, PM2.5 levels ranged from 246µg/m³ to a staggering 502µg/m³. Indoors, in spaces where children spend most of their day – shut classrooms, computer labs and even the principal’s office – readings ranged from 188µg/m³ to 404µg/m³. In corridors and semi-sheltered areas, pollution levels were almost indistinguishable from those outdoors, the readings showed. These readings were between three to seven times the safe level of 60µg/m³, according to Indian standards.

As the exercise took place during regular school hours, curious students came over to observe the findings. Most of them were shocked to learn about the pollution levels they were being exposed to despite being inside a school.

“I take out my mask only when I am inside the school and I carry warm drinking water to ensure I am drinking water that is dust free. But, with this level of pollution around me, I feel my efforts would do little to make things any better,” said a student of Class 5.

On the first day of monitoring, January 14, PM2.5 levels at the parking lot and playground stood at 308µg/m³ and 297µg/m³. Indoors, the readings dipped only marginally – 236µg/m³ in the principal’s office, 231µg/m³ inside a classroom, and 248µg/m³ in the computer lab. Over the next two days, pollution hovered in a similar range, before climbing sharply from January 16 onward.

January 17 marked the worst day of the exercise. At the parking bay, PM2.5 touched 502µg/m³ — the highest single reading recorded at the school during the week. Indoors, the air offered little relief: 432µg/m³ in the principal’s office, 421µg/m³ in the computer lab, 399µg/m³ in the counsellor’s room and 435µg/m³ in the corridors. This coincided with Delhi’s broader pollution spike, when the city’s 24-hour average AQI touched 400.

The school remained shut on Sunday, but when monitoring resumed, the pattern persisted. On Day 6, PM2.5 outside the main building was 451µg/m³. Inside, readings ranged from 404µg/m³ to 444µg/m³ across offices, labs and corridors. Even on the final day, when outdoor pollution eased slightly to 364µg/m³, indoor levels remained between 301µg/m³ and 339µg/m³.

Across the week, not a single reading met India’s safety standard of 60µg/m³. The highest daily average was recorded on Day 4 at 434.8µg/m³. Even the “best” day averaged 206.2µg/m³ – still more than three times the national safe limit.

Principal Jyoti Arora said the findings raise difficult questions. “We have a green campus, cleanliness is our top priority, and during peak pollution months we limit outdoor activities,” she said. “But with pollution at these levels, I am not sure what more can be done at the school level. Amidst all this, meeting the 220 academic days criterion becomes a challenge.”

For some educators, the data has become a lesson in itself. A senior coordinator said the crisis offers a stark teaching moment. “This is an eye-opener for students. It shows why respecting the environment is no longer optional – it’s essential.”

Even wards to heal the most vulnerable have polluted air