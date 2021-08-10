There is a momo for every mood

Delhi has an unwavering love for momos and it is said that over the years, momos have picked up a character of their own. Be it summer, winter, monsoon or any other season, Delhiites love momos unconditionally. On International Momos Day, we bring you the humongous varieties of momos for every mood, tweaked from their original form.

Tandoori and Afgani momos are perfect for a get-together.

· For a get-together party, choose tandoori momos. They are non-greasy, marinated to perfection and have a lot of crunchiness. Mocktails and cocktails go well with them.

· For the traditional festive mood, pick up sweet or savoury coconut momos. Coconut wards off mental fatigue and anxiety and helps to elevate mood. The oil in the coconut filling oozes out thus making the stuffing juicy and helps the other ingredients to cook well. Goes best with coconut dip.

· If you are feeling gloomy, go for the creamy cheese momos. They are a powerhouse of protein, calcium and vitamin A and help beat the blues. Afghani Malai Momos can also be tried. They are luscious, creamy, drizzled and cooked with whisked curd, fresh cream, cheese, cilantro and freshly ground spices.

Jhol Momos are tangy and dunked in a bowl of jhol achar.

· You want to binge watch the movies or series or you love the weather as it’s raining heavily, a bowl full of soup momos is a must try. It’s not just a comfort food but has a burst of flavour. One can also try kothey momo (half steamed and half pan-fried) or jhol momos (dunked in a bowl of jhol achar)

· Choose colourful momos for happiness. There are red, yellow, green coloured momos, they are healthy and perfect to cheer you up! Prepared with broccoli, kale, spinach, arugula, okra, brussel sprouts, fenugreek leaves, beetroot and many others.

· Want to try something out of the box? There’s black momos. Black is associated with dense, bitter flavours but chocolate momos or oreo momos are also a must try.

Food blogger Mehak Dhawan shares the places in Delhi that are best to have momos. She says, “Butter chicken momo and biryani momos at Lodhi knights. Momo biryani is a great combination of juicy tandoori momos tossed in a flavourful rice combination. Kothe, aloo and nutella momos at Yeti Restaurant. Jhol momos at Lha Kitchen. Afghani tandoori momo at Dilli 19, Indus Flavour. Classic chicken wheat momo at Brown Sugar. Chicken kurkure momos at The Tummy Section, The Shawarma Junction. Cheese momo at Momos Point.”

Inputs by chef Reetu Uday Kugaji

