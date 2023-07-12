Roads you should avoid as overflowing Yamuna river disrupts Delhi traffic

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory as the water level of the Yamuna River continued to rise causing a flood-like situation in low-lying areas. The Delhi Police also imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city.

Residents carry their belongings from flooded houses in the Monastery market, near ISBT, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The incessant rainfall in Delhi and surrounding areas and the release of water from Hathni Kund Barrage have heightened the risk of flood in the national capital. The river swelled to 207.55 metres at 1pm, surpassing the previous record set in 1978, and causing further inundation of areas near the floodplains.

The Central Water Commission predicted that the water level will reach 207.72 m by midnight but it already breached the 207.81 mark by 6pm, further inundating other areas in the vicinity of the river.

Delhi Traffic Police urged commuters to avoid the Ring Road stretch between Monastery and ISBT, Kashmere Gate, saying the traffic has been affected due to the overflowing Yamuna river.

The movement of traffic will be regulated on Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Vikas Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Road between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat, it said.

The routes suggested for north-to-south movement are from Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge - Yamuna Marginal Bandh Marg - Pushta Road - Vikas Marg and Outer Ring Road - Arihant Marg - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Vikas Marg, according to the advisory.

For east-to-west movement, the commuters have been advised to take Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Arihant Marg - Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge and Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - DKFO - AIIMS Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Sarai Kale Khan - Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Vikas Marg.

The movement of commercial vehicles within Delhi will be contained primarily on Ring Road. Commercial vehicles moving from Rani Jhansi Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Vir Banda Bairagi Marg and New Rohtak Road, it said.

Commercial vehicles with destinations in other states will not be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway, the advisory said, citing a Supreme Court judgment.

“In case of flooding in the vicinity of ISBT Kashmiri Gate, buses coming from the Ghaziabad side will be terminated near Seelampur Metro Station. Other vehicular traffic coming from the Ghaziabad side will be diverted to Pushta Road, ” it said.

