3 boys out for swim drown in NE Delhi pond

Three boys, all aged between 11 and 14, drowned in a pond near Yamuna Khadar Second Pusta at Usmanpur near Shastri Park in northeast Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Officers said the three drowned after they misjudged the depth of the pond. (AFP)

Officers said the three had entered the pond for a swim but drowned after they misjudged the depth of the pond, which was also full of wet mud.

A fourth boy, their friend who was also present with them, raised an alarm, which alerted a police team that was present in the area to investigate the murder of a 16-year-old boy, senior police officers aware of the case said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that around 12.30pm, the station house officer (SHO) of the Shastri Park police station informed the police control room that three children had drowned in a pond near Yamuna Khadar. The SHO along with other police personnel was present at the spot as part of the investigation into the murder case.

“They rushed to the pond and found three children drowning. The police staff and some other people managed to pull the children out, and rushed them to the nearby Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, where all three were declared brought dead. Their bodies were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital for an autopsy. The deceased were residents of Bhagwanpur Kheda village near Shahdara. An inquest proceeding has been launched,” said DCP Tirkey.

The police said that the three boys, along with their friend, had left home in the morning, without telling their families where they were going, their parents said. They reached Usmanpur, where a man asked them to distribute some pamphlets for money. After distributing the pamphlets, the four decided to go for a swim. Three of them entered a pond and drowned, said a police officer.