9.35 lakh snatched from CNG station staff near Iffco Chowk

ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram
Jul 11, 2023 11:42 PM IST

Krishnakant Raman said he frequently carried cash but this was the first time that such an incident occurred since he started working six years ago

Three unidentified people on a motorcycle robbed 9.35 lakh from two CNG station employees near Iffco Chowk on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway on Monday, police officers aware of the matter said, adding that the incident occurred at 11am on the service lane towards Delhi, while the employees were on their way to hand over the cash at their head office in Sushant Lok 1.

The spot at Iffco Chowk where three men snatched a bag from the CNG station employees in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
Krishnakant Raman, from Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, said he has been working at the Sector 31 CNG station for six years and frequently carried cash, but this was the first time that such an incident occurred. He said he and a colleague were going to hand over money to their head office. “When we got close to Iffco Chowk, three unidentified men wearing helmets snatched the bag from my shoulders and fled towards Delhi,” he said.

“My colleague lost control of the scooter, and we fell on the road. We could not note down the registration number of the motorcycle. We informed the gas station manager, who notified the police,” he said.

According to police, a team arrived on the scene and took statements from the victims. A case was filed against the three unidentified suspects under sections 379 (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 18 police station on Monday evening.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that teams were conducting investigations and reviewing CCTV footage from the area. “The suspects will be identified and arrested as soon as possible,” he said.

