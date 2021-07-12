Thunderstorms and rain in parts of Delhi, NCR: IMD

Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain is likely in parts of Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Haryana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Monday. IMD also forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, North-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR ( Noida, Ghaziabad) Sonipat, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana)," IMD tweeted.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narwana, Hodal, Aurangabad (Haryana) Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Aligarh, Khair, Gabhana, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Mathura, Raya, Barsana (U.P.) Laxmangarh, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD also posted on Twitter.

It said Siyana, Hapur, Bahajoi, Debai, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti, Sadabad, Khair, Gabhana, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Mathura, Raya, Pilakhua in UP and Rajasthan's Bharatpur during the next two hours. Laxmangarh and Bharatpur in Rajasthan are also likely to witness thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain.

IMD has also said that the Northern Limit of Southwest Monsoon (NLM) is currently passing through Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Aligarh, Karnal and Ganganagar. After the southwest monsoon covers almost the entire country, it crosses Ganganagar and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. "In association with continued prevalence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal in the lower levels since the past three days, enhanced cloud cover and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during past 24 hours, the southwest monsoon has further advanced and covered most parts of Rajasthan and Punjab and some more parts of Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh on July 12," the MeT office said, according to news agency PTI.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday, according to the weather bureau.

