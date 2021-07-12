Central Delhi most rain-deficient district in India, shows IMD data

Central Delhi has emerged as the most rain-deficient district in the country, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Many part of north India have received rain, but national capital Delhi is still waiting for the arrival of the southwest monsoon.

According to IMD data, Central Delhi received only 8.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 125.1 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, thus recording a shortfall of 93 per cent.

Overall, Delhi has received 64 per cent less rainfall than normal so far, putting it in the category of "large deficient" states.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 39 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the minimum settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The IMD, meanwhile, is hopeful that Delhi will receive rain on Monday. "The conditions continue to remain favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours," the IMD said in its forecast on Sunday.

The Southwest Monsoon has reached almost all regions of the country but has stayed away from parts of north India. It is yet to reach Delhi, Haryana, parts of west Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan.

The IMD had predicted that monsoon is expected to cover these parts by June - a little less than a month back, but its predictions are yet to come true.

The IMD expects a revival in the next two weeks, but the overall July rainfall is expected to be "below normal" for several parts of northwest India and some parts of south peninsula, central, east and northeast India.