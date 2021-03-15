IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Tihar has no jammers that can block 4G signals
Central intelligence agencies had discovered a chat on phone app Telegram, through which a terror group that called themselves Jaish-ul-Hind had claimed responsibility for planting the explosives laden car outside Ambani’s house.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Central intelligence agencies had discovered a chat on phone app Telegram, through which a terror group that called themselves Jaish-ul-Hind had claimed responsibility for planting the explosives laden car outside Ambani’s house.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Tihar has no jammers that can block 4G signals

Last week, two smartphones were recovered from Tehsin Akhtar in Tihar’s jail number 8, one of which reportedly sent out a message that claimed responsibility for the explosives found in the SUV outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25.
READ FULL STORY
By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:17 AM IST

In Tihar, the country’s largest prison which houses close to 18,000 undertrials, there is not a single mobile phone jammer that is capable of blocking 4G signals, HT has learnt from prison officers.

Last week, two smartphones were recovered from Tehsin Akhtar, last known chief of the now dormant homegrown terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), in Tihar’s jail number 8, one of which reportedly sent out a message that claimed responsibility for the explosives found in the SUV outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25.

Central intelligence agencies had discovered a chat on phone app Telegram, through which a terror group that called themselves Jaish-ul-Hind had claimed responsibility for planting the explosives laden car outside Ambani’s house. The Telegam group was found to have been created inside Delhi’s Tihar jail, after which Delhi police were informed. They in turn informed the prison department. On Thursday night, the Tihar prison authorities conducted a raid inside jail 8 and seized two phones. Delhi police have said that Akhtar created the group — Jaish-ul-Hind — on Telegram, on February 26, and claimed responsibility for placing an explosives laden Mahindra Scorpio car.

At least two prison officials, who did not wish to be named, said though there is a need for more than 100-120 cell phone jammers that block 4G signals within the prison complex, they have less than 45 jammers. Also, those jammers were installed more than 4-5 years ago and are only capable of blocking 3G signals. Taking advantage of this fact, prisoners freely use 4G internet to make calls, said a prison officer.

On Monday, Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal is likely to hold a meeting with the prison’s director general Sandeep Goel, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla over the issue of jammers and cell phone use inside the jail. Delhi police commissioner SN Shrivastava is also likely to be present in the meeting. The lieutenant governor is mostly likely meeting the senior officers to try and find a way to stop all internet services being currently used by the prisoners.

“We have seen in multiple cases that prisoners are freely using voice over internet call facility. They use WhatsApp, Facebook messenger and Telegram to make calls. The existing jammers were installed before 2014 and mildly work only against 2G and 3G signals. They are not at all effective in blocking internet calls, which is being used by every prisoner with a phone inside the jail. Another problem is that the prisoners know the corners inside the prison, where the jammers do not work. They use those spots to make calls,” said a mid-level prison officers, who did not wish to be named.

When contacted, the prison’s director general Sandeep Goel said that the department will soon be doing away with jammers and adopt, what he said was, Dominant Tower Technology. “The jammers may work at some places and not work at some spots. They have certain limitations. We have found a better solution. With permission of department of telecom, we have installed one cell phone tower, at Mandoli Jail complex. Using Dominant Tower Technology, this tower blocks all signals from that particular area. We tested and found that this was effective at blocking all cell phone services from three jails in Mandoli. We will use this technology and install similar towers in Tihar too. This will cut off all signals. Delhi prisons will be the first prison to adopt this technology.”

A cell phone is a prohibited item inside prison, but it is smuggled by prisoners when they go out for court hearings. The prisoners even hide the phone in their body cavities and take it inside. There are many instances of prisoners swallowing cell phones to smuggle it inside. Apart from this the phones are also thrown by accomplices of the prisoners from the main road, outside the prison complex, inside the prison.

Cell phones were banned inside Tihar to ensure that prisoners do not continue their criminal activities and run their operations from behind bars. To ensure that prisoners stay connected to their families, each prisoner is allowed 5 minutes of phone call daily.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tihar jail antilia
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Speaker of Delhi Assembly Ramniwas Goel and L-G Anil Baijal at Delhi Vidhan Sabha. (ANI Photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Speaker of Delhi Assembly Ramniwas Goel and L-G Anil Baijal at Delhi Vidhan Sabha. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Bill cites SC verdicts, but may upset power balance

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:32 AM IST
  • The bill and its wording have sparked anger from Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which said the proposed law violates the rulings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Funding tussle: Delhi govt can’t change assistance pattern of 12 fully funded colleges, says DU

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The Delhi University (DU) administration on Monday wrote to the Delhi government saying its 12 fully funded colleges are bound to follow the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms in matters of budgeting and expenditure, and the government cannot change the pattern of assistance for releasing funds
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi adds 368 new cases of Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:20 AM IST
With 368 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Monday, Delhi added fewer than 400 cases of the viral infection after four days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Fake call centre that cheated job seekers of money busted, seven women arrested

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:20 AM IST
A fake placement agency and call centre, being run entirely by women, was busted in west Delhi’s Ramesh Nagar and seven women were arrested following a search, police said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

BJP welcomes Bill, Congress calls it murder of democracy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday welcomed the Centre’s move to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act and give overarching powers to the city’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G), even as the Congress termed it as a “black day” for the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Toolkit case: Delhi court disposes of anticipatory bail pleas of Jacob, Muluk, Kar

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Delhi Police on Monday told a city court that it would give seven days’ prior notice to Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob, Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk and climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhuri in case the police believe that their arrest is “unavoidable and imminent” in the toolkit case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Gun goes off accidentally at wedding, two get hit by same bullet

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
An accidental firing by a man carrying an illegal pistol at a wedding in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur left him and another guest injured on Sunday evening, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Supply copy of chargesheet to Kanhaiya Kumar, others in JNU sedition case: Court

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
A Delhi court on Monday directed the city police to supply the copy of the charge sheet to former JNU students Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven others in a case, where they have been booked for sedition for allegedly raising anti India slogans during an event at the varsity campus on February 9, 2016
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad opened at UP Gate after remaining shut for 48 days

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad through Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border was restored a little after Sunday midnight, as the police opened one carriageway that had remained closed for the past 48 days, since violence broke out during the farmers’ tractor parade on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
107-year-old Kewal Krishan received his first shot of anti-Covid-19 vaccine at a private facility in Delhi on Monday.(PTI)
107-year-old Kewal Krishan received his first shot of anti-Covid-19 vaccine at a private facility in Delhi on Monday.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi: Over 39k Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Monday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Three cases of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were recorded, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi also reported 306 new recoveries from coronavirus, taking the overall recoveries to 630,799 patients.(HT Photo)
Delhi also reported 306 new recoveries from coronavirus, taking the overall recoveries to 630,799 patients.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi’s latest daily Covid-19 count falls below 400, city records 368 new cases

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:02 PM IST
From March 11-14, Delhi witnessed more than 400 fresh infections per day, while 370 new cases were detected on March 10. The capital’s infection tally has risen to 644,064.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan (HT Photo)
Suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan (HT Photo)
delhi news

Batla House: Convict Ariz Khan gets death penalty, slapped with 11 lakh fine

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:00 PM IST
On March 8, a Delhi court had convicted Khan, along with his accomplices, for the killing of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma who led the Delhi Police team during the September 19, 2008 operation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo)
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo)
delhi news

NCT Bill to have ‘dangerous’ consequences on India’s federal structure: Sisodia

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The deputy CM said that the two proposed amendments to the GNCTD Act include changing the definition of “government” to imply the L-G instead of the elected government
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre had in August 2019 ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgrading it as a union territory. The APP had supported the central government’s decision.(HT Photo/File)
The Centre had in August 2019 ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgrading it as a union territory. The APP had supported the central government’s decision.(HT Photo/File)
delhi news

Delhi deserves to be full state with all powers exercised by elected govt: Omar

PTI, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Omar Abdullah was reacting to Chief Minister Kejriwal's tweet about a bill brought by the Union government in the Lok Sabha for allegedly curtailing the powers of the elected government in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,262 coronavirus active cases in Delhi. As many as 6,30,493 have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi.(PTI)
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,262 coronavirus active cases in Delhi. As many as 6,30,493 have recovered from Covid-19 in Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi is at 0.6%, says Satyendra Jain

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 03:25 PM IST
With the addition of fresh infections, the total number positive cases in the country reached 1,13,59,048, including 2,10,544 active cases and 1,09,89,897 recoveries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP