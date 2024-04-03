Tihar reviews Delhi chief minister Kejriwal’s security protocol

In a review of security arrangements for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail, the prison headquarters, that administers jails in Delhi, on Wednesday ordered that the jail staff who are directly guarding Kejriwal will be deployed on a rotational basis, people aware of the matter said. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is brought to Tihar Jail in New Delhi on April 1. (PTI)

Two warders are deployed outside Kejriwal’s cell in Tihar Jail number 2, and two more are posted near a small garden enclosure on the way to his cell. All four of them are unarmed and have been protecting Kejriwal, who is otherwise a Z-plus security protectee, for the last three days.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“They (the warders) will be changed and replaced by new guards on Thursday. Orders have been issued. This is done for two reasons. One is to ensure that there is no laxity in the CM’s security and the other is to make sure that the guards do not become familiar with him and violate the rules of the jail manual. as seen in recent cases of politicians and high-profile prisoners,” an official aware of the matter said.

The Delhi chief minister was sent to Tihar in judicial custody on April 1.

The prison administration has also come up with a slew of measures to ensure that Kejriwal is not attacked whenever he steps outside his cell to meet his lawyers, or go to the common area to make phone calls or meet his family members, the official said.

“Whenever he goes to any common area to meet his lawyers or family members, the other prisoners are kept at a considerable distance. The sewadaar( prisoner volunteers) among the other inmates also ensure that no inmate breaks the cordon and comes near him. Unless Kejriwal wants to interact with any specific prisoner, no one can come near him. This was done to ensure his safety. A quick reaction team has been deployed at the entrance of jail 2 to deal with any situation,” the official added.

Meanwhile even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintained that Kejriwal will continue to work as the chief minister from behind prisons, the jail administration has not received any specific request from Kejriwal seeking any item that is usually needed to do official work such as a telephone, computer with internet facility or a video conference room.

“So far, he has stayed confined to his cell. He steps out only to walk in the garden enclosure outside his cell. He spends his time reading or watching television in his cell. There are just 10-12 channels – news, entertainment and movies. He spoke to his wife over video conference on Tuesday. Kejriwal has given the names of only five people including his wife, son, daughter, his secretary Bibhav and Sandip Pathak, general secretary of AAP whom he wanted to contact from jail,” a second jail official said.