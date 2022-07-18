Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / To plea seeking to stop SpiceJet ops, Delhi High Court's response
delhi news

To plea seeking to stop SpiceJet ops, Delhi High Court's response

Several incidents linked to SpiceJet flights have been lately reported, raising safety concerns. 
SpiceJet has been at the receiving end of the airlines’ watchdog. (File image)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:38 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking to stop flight operations of air carrier SpiceJet in the wake of several incidents of technical malfunction that have been lately reported.

A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad said that the Aircraft Act provides robust mechanism in respect of the aviation industry and the court cannot stop an airline from operating in the country based on the averments (allegations) made in a petition.

The plea by a lawyer, Rahul Bhardwaj, had also sought a commission to inquire into whether the operations of SpiceJet are being properly managed. The domestic carrier has been in headlines lately over various incidents.

Earlier this month, the aviation regulator - the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) - issued a warning notice, saying the budget carrier had failed to establish its services were safe, efficient and reliable. In its notice, the regulator highlighted that its review found poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents are related to either component failure or system related failure).

RELATED STORIES

Several snags have been reported on the flights operated by the airline recently. Since May, at least nine incidents have been reported. “From the above it may be deduced that SpiceJet Ltd. has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. Now, therefore, the Accountable Manager of M/s SpiceJet Ltd., is hereby called upon to Show Cause within 3 weeks of receipt of this Notice as to why action should not be taken against the airline. In case no reply is received within the stipulated period, the matter will be proceeded ex-parte.,” DGCA’s notice read.

A couple of days ago, a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Srinagar was held up for six hours amid surprise checks by the regulator.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi hc order spicejet delhi ncr
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP