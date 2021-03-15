Toolkit case: Delhi court to hear Nikita, Shantanu pre-arrest bail plea today
A Delhi court on Monday will hear the anticipatory bail plea of Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob, Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk and climate activist Shubham Kar Chowdhuri in connection to the toolkit case.
The trio, along with climate activist Disha Ravi, has been charged with sedition for creating and sharing a toolkit on social media related to the ongoing farmer’s protest against the three farm bills. Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana will hear the pre-arrest bail pleas today.
Jacob obtained a transit anticipatory bail from Bombay high court on February 17 for three weeks, so that she could approach the Delhi court hearing the case.
Muluk was granted transit anticipatory bail by the Aurangabad bench on February 16 for 10 days. He approached Delhi court on February 23 and was granted protection from arrest till March 9 which was later extended till March 15.
On Friday, a city court granted interim protection from arrest to Chaudhari till March 15 in continuation of earlier relief given by the Bombay high court.
The police had registered the case on February 4 for sedition, promoting hatred among groups and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code after Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted the toolkit while expressing her support to the ongoing farmers’ protest.
Ravi was arrested by a cyber cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi. She was granted bail by the Delhi court on February 23.
