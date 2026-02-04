New Delhi, Several traders staged a protest in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area on Wednesday against unauthorised street vendors in the area, accusing them of encroachment and causing losses to shopkeepers within the market area. Traders of Delhi's Sarojini Market stage protest against illegal shops

The traders alleged that hundreds of illegal vendors have set up shops in areas meant for pedestrian movement in Sarojini Nagar Market, which has led to a nearly 50 per cent drop in customer footfall, severely affecting sales.

"Just a day ago, at least 15 shops were installed overnight using cranes," said Ashok Randhawa, the president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders' Association.

"When customers exit the metro station and see these shops lined up, they assume that to be the market. As a result, we wait for hours for customers to reach our shops," he said.

Randhawa also pointed out violations at the Sarojini Nagar Metro Station. "At Gate 1, a dairy shop has been opened. A dairy shop is supposed to sell milk or curd. Instead, it is selling momos and chole bhature. Yet no action is being taken," he said.

The traders alleged that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation did not follow due process before allotting space for these kiosks.

"Whenever NDMC or MCD constructs shops, tenders are floated. These shops have appeared without any bidding or transparency. How can you build shops on a public walkway?" Randhawa posed.

In a memorandum submitted to the DMRC, the traders claimed that commercial activity outside the market area poses a serious threat to commuter safety and crowd control, especially during peak hours.

They further alleged that whenever there is a court hearing on illegal encroachments, the shops are removed a day before. "The moment the hearing is over, they return," Randhawa said.

The traders also raised concerns about the risk of overcrowding at the metro station.

Noting that the metro station has only two gates, Ashok Kalra, the president of the Sarojini Nagar Shopkeepers' Association, said, "On weekends or during festive seasons, nearly one lakh people visit the market. With just two gates, the crowd becomes unmanageable and could easily lead to a stampede-like situation."

The association has urged DMRC to halt the allotment and operation of kiosks in the area and to conduct a joint safety audit involving DMRC, Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Police.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.