Traffic advisory issued for kanwar yatra in Delhi

Vehicular movement is likely to be hit and traffic snarls may be recorded on Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar-Noida Road, Okhla-Kalindi Kunj Road and Road Number 13A Jasola Vihar as half carriageway of the Kalindi Kunj to Noida Road has been closed and earmarked by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police for the movement of kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) participating in the annual Kanwar Yatra, officers of the Delhi Traffic Police said on Saturday. A half carriageway of the Kalindi Kunj to Noida road has been shut and earmarked for kanwariyas. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory late on Saturday evening, informing motorists about the closure of half of the carriageway on the route and also apprised them of restrictions and diversions that will remain in place till the culmination of the Kanwar Yatra on August 2. The Kalindi Kunj and Sarita Vihar flyovers have been made as the two traffic diversion points. Traffic police has advised the public to avoid certain roads around Sarita Vihar and Kalindi Kunj during the Kanwar Yatra.

“Traffic will remain heavy at Kalindi Kunj traffic signal and Road Number 13A, Jasola Vihar due to restriction in movement of traffic by UP Police in the carriageway from Kalindi Kunj towards Noida in view of Kanwar Yatra. Half of the carriageway towards Noida from Kalindi Kunj traffic signal has been fixed for the movement of kanwariyas,” the traffic advisory read.

On the Kalindi Kunj traffic diversion point, the traffic police said that vehicles entering from Noida via Kalindi Kunj Yamuna bridge would take the right turn towards Road No-13A to reach Sarita Vihar flyover and further destinations, as the movement at Agra Canal Road would also be restricted.

For the Sarita Vihar flyover diversion points, traffic police officers said that heavy vehicles going to Noida would be restricted on Road No.13A to reduce congestion on the Kalindi Kunj Yamuna bridge.

As per the advisory, motorists should avoid using Kalindi Kunj Bridge Road-Kalindi Kunj traffic signal, Road No-13A-Sarita Vihar flyover to Kalindi Kunj signals, and Agra Canal Road (Eco Park Road).

About the alternative routes, the traffic police said that commuters coming from Noida may take Noida Expressway, DND flyover-Ashram Chowk to reach Mathura Road and further move towards Badarpur and Faridabad. Similarly, commuters going to Noida from Sarita Vihar flyover and Okhla may take Apollo hospital traffic signal, Mathura Road to Ashram Chowk and further the DND flyover to reach their destinations in Noida.

“In view of the movement of kanwariyas from Noida to Delhi at Kalindi Kunj border, the Delhi Traffic Police have made elaborate traffic arrangements to minimise inconvenience to commuters and kanwariyas. We request them to follow the traffic advisory,” said a traffic police officer.