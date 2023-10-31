Traffic curbs at Delhi’s C-Hexagon today

New Delhi The C-Hexagon (India Gate circle) will be out of bound for all traffic for more than two hours on Tuesday morning, starting 6.45am, for the Run For Unity event, part of the Rashtriya Ekta Divas celebrations to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Soil brought from various parts of the country being placed in a large vessel near Kartavya Path on Monday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Special commissioner of police (traffic) Surender Singh Yadav said participants in the Run For Unity event will start the programme from gate No-1 of the National Stadium, and will turn left on the C-Hexagon. They will further turn right on the radial opposite Shahjahan Road and reach the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue, where the run will culminate.

“To ensure the safety of participants, C-Hexagon will remain closed for general traffic from 6.45 am to 9 am,” said Yadav.

“Commuters travelling in the vicinity of C-Hexagon could encounter possible delays… This being an occasion to celebrate National Unity, the citizens of Delhi are requested to cooperate in ensuring smooth traffic management in the vicinity of C-Hexagon,” said Yadav.

The traffic restrictions on the C-Hexagon will be in addition to the restrictions and diversions put in place on roads around Vijay Chowk, for the Meri Maati Mera Desh event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 103rd edition of Mann Ki Baat, announced the “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign, which was launched to honour martyred people. “In the memory of these luminaries, special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country... (The) Amrit Kalash Yatra, carrying soil in 7,500 urns from every corner of the country, will conclude in Delhi. The yatra will also carry with it saplings from different parts of the country. An ‘Amrit Vatika’ will be built near the National War Memorial by fusing the soil and saplings that would arrive in 7,500 urns. This ‘Amrit Vatika’ will also become a grand symbol of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’,” Modi said in July.

