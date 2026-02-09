New Delhi, Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place around the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 10, 12, 13, 16, 18 and March 1 due to ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup matches, the Delhi Police said on Monday. Traffic curbs in Delhi on ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match days

According to the advisory, special traffic arrangements will be enforced from 9 am to 11.30 pm on match days in different slots to manage the movement of spectators before and after the games.

People were advised to avoid the following roads from 9 am to 2 pm on February 10, 16 and 18 and from 2 pm to 7 pm on February 13 and March 1 and from 6 pm to 11:30 pm on February 12, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Diversions and restrictions may be imposed, as and when required, on stretches including Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from ITO Chowk to Delhi Gate, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, and the stretch from Rajghat to JLN Marg, the traffic police said, advising motorists to avoid these roads during peak hours.

Spectators have been encouraged to use the Delhi Metro and public transport for hassle-free travel. The nearest Metro stations are Delhi Gate and ITO .

Limited parking will be available near the stadium only for vehicles with valid parking labels, while free parking facilities have been arranged at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and under Velodrome Road.

Vehicles parked on restricted stretches will be towed and prosecuted as per law, the advisory said. The traffic police also advised spectators not to carry prohibited items inside the stadium, including laptops, cameras, helmets, backpacks, eatables, water bottles, power banks, lighters, matchboxes, knives or arms, it added.

Commuters were advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic signage and instructions issued by traffic personnel.

