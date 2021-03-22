Traffic diverted for redevelopment work in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk

Delhi traffic police closed half the carriageway between Daryaganj and Kashmere Gate on Saturday, as the Public Works Department (PWD) started redevelopment work in Chandni Chowk, and diverted traffic to minimise inconvenience to the commuters.

Police said PWD planned to scramble a crossing at the Red Fort, between Digambar Lal Jain Mandir to Old Lajpat Rai Market, as part of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Mosque. For this, half the carriageway width, in the direction of Darya Ganj to Kashmere Gate, was closed for all vehicular traffic starting Saturday till April 20, in the first phase, they said.

Brijender Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said to minimise inconvenience to the public, the road from Darya Ganj to Old Delhi Railway Station is open. “All buses are being diverted from Delhi Gate to Rajghat to Ring Road to Shantivan, Hanuman Setu via ISBT to Tis Hazari towards Morigate till Old Delhi railway station. Other vehicles are being diverted from Subhash Park T-Point to Nishad Raj Marg towards the Ring Road Shantivan,” Yadav said.

He said traffic coming from Jama Masjid side heading towards Kashmere Gate or Old Delhi railway station has to either ply via the service road from parade ground parking towards Kabootar Market and then go to NS Marg towards Nishad Raj Marg and proceed accordingly or may go from Jama Masjid to Brijmohan Chowk in Daryaganj to Subhash Park T Point and Nishad Raj Marg to proceed accordingly.

Police said they have also put adequate traffic signage at appropriate locations to guide motorists and deployed adequate traffic staff to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic.