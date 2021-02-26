North MCD gives ‘legal status’ to new temple in Chandni Chowk
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday unanimously passed a proposal to grant “legal status” to the makeshift Hanuman temple that has come up on the central verge of the Chandni Chowk main road, and demanded that the structure now be made permanent at the spot. The proposal will now be sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the state government for approval.
“Residents of the area have put up a temple on the central verge so that traffic is not blocked. There are 18 transformers on the central verge, and it has enough space so the Hanuman temple can be set up on the central verge permanently,” the House proposal read.
“The proposal will be sent to L-G Baijal to ensure that the temple is not harmed by any authority. We will also send the proposal to the Delhi government’s religious committee for the final approval, so that the temple can be granted legal status and is not removed. We have done our part. Now, it’s the Delhi government’s turn to approve it,” North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said.
Delhi government and PWD spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment.
