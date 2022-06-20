Traffic impacted in Delhi amid Congress stir over Agnipath, National Herald case
Vehicular movement in several parts of central Delhi was affected on Monday since the Delhi Traffic Police have closed down some roads, apart from imposing restrictions and diversions, due to protests against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a fourth round of questioning in the alleged National Herald newspaper money laundering case.
The Congress on Sunday announced that its leaders and workers will stage a peaceful protest across the country also against the contentious Agnipath recruitment scheme and the ‘Modi govt’s vendetta politics’ against senior party leader Gandhi.
On Monday around 7.30am, the Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories on social media to inform the public about the restrictions and diversions in the national capital. Although the advisories mentioned that the regulations will remain in effect between 8 am and noon, traffic police officials said the timings may be extended if protests continued longer.
In the first tweet, the traffic police advised the public to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 8 am and 12 noon. “Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads,” it read.
“Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction and Man Singh Road Junction between 0800 hrs and 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads,” the second tweet read.
In the third, the traffic police informed that due to the arrangements, “inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road.”
Apart from traffic personnel, the city police have also deployed security personnel from the city police as well as paramilitary armed forces in central Delhi to maintain law and order and stop protesters from marching towards the ED office from the party office, something they have attempted on three occasions last week.
“We have deployed over 300 traffic personnel to manage the vehicular movement in central Delhi and cause lesser inconvenience to the motorists, especially during the peak hours,” said a traffic police officer, who did not want to be named.
The former Congress chief was interrogated for nearly 30 hours last week (June 13-15) amid intense protests and subsequent detention of several party leaders and supporters. The leaders accused the Delhi Police of storming their party headquarters on Akbar Road and lathi-charging workers, an accusation that the police have denied.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics