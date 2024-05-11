 Traffic jams decrease as signals upgraded across 20 junctions in west Delhi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Traffic jams decrease as signals upgraded across 20 junctions in west Delhi

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
May 12, 2024 05:18 AM IST

The reassessment of the timings at signals has shown a decrease of 75 incidents in April this year compared to the corresponding period last year, officials said.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said it has synchronised 60 traffic lights across 20 junctions in west Delhi in a bid to mitigate vehicular congestion in the area. According to police, the move has reduced the number of complaints police received regarding congestion — which came down to 378 in April compared to 447 in March 2024.

This initiative by the Delhi Traffic Police aims to streamline traffic flow, enhance safety, and optimise the commuting experience. (HT PHOTO)
Special commissioner of police (traffic) HGS Dhaliwal said that police initially synchronised signals at the Dwarka, Nangloi and Paschim Vihar circles. “By the end of April, there was a notable reduction in congestion. It also improved traffic flow and enhanced the commuting experience for all,” said Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal added that this initiative aims to streamline traffic flow, enhance safety, and optimise the commuting experience.

