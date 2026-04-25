Traffic Police, NDMC plan new fixes to ease Lutyens’ Delhi traffic

In a bid to ease congestion on key arterial roads in Lutyens’ Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police, in collaboration with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), have finalised a series of “engineering interventions” aimed at improving traffic flow and road safety, senior officers said on Friday.

The plan was finalised after a meeting between joint commissioner of police (traffic) Sanjay Tyagi and NDMC officials on Thursday (Hindustan Times)

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The plan was finalised after a meeting between joint commissioner of police (traffic) Sanjay Tyagi and NDMC officials on Thursday, where priority measures were identified to address chronic bottlenecks in central Delhi.

“Senior officials from the Delhi Traffic Police and NDMC, including the chief engineer and senior engineers, met to finalise immediate action points. NDMC will take up at least three key measures on priority,” said additional commissioner of police (traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya.

One of the key steps includes the creation of central verges along stretches such as San Martin Marg and Janpath to curb wrong-side driving, a major cause of gridlocks. Officials said this move will help streamline traffic and enhance safety for commuters.

Another intervention focuses on decongesting Sardar Patel Marg. Existing bus stops along the corridor will be upgraded into dedicated bus bays to ensure buses do not block the main carriageway while halting, thereby allowing smoother vehicular movement.

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic management measures are also planned for Baba Kharak Singh Marg, particularly near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, where heavy footfall often leads to congestion. “Dedicated lay-by lanes for auto-rickshaws will be developed to prevent bottlenecks,” Arya said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic management measures are also planned for Baba Kharak Singh Marg, particularly near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, where heavy footfall often leads to congestion. “Dedicated lay-by lanes for auto-rickshaws will be developed to prevent bottlenecks,” Arya said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, strict no-parking enforcement will be implemented on the stretch, especially on Tuesdays and weekends when traffic volumes peak. Authorities have urged visitors to use designated multilevel parking facilities instead of roadside parking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, strict no-parking enforcement will be implemented on the stretch, especially on Tuesdays and weekends when traffic volumes peak. Authorities have urged visitors to use designated multilevel parking facilities instead of roadside parking. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We will encourage all visitors to use available parking facilities only. Proper parking discipline will help keep the stretch congestion-free,” Tyagi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We will encourage all visitors to use available parking facilities only. Proper parking discipline will help keep the stretch congestion-free,” Tyagi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the interventions will be implemented on priority, with work expected to begin immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the interventions will be implemented on priority, with work expected to begin immediately. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karn Pratap Singh ...Read More Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital. Read Less

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