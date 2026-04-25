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Traffic Police, NDMC plan new fixes to ease Lutyens’ Delhi traffic

Delhi Traffic Police and NDMC are implementing measures to ease congestion in Lutyens' Delhi, including dedicated bus bays and central verges to improve traffic flow.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 03:10 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
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In a bid to ease congestion on key arterial roads in Lutyens’ Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police, in collaboration with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), have finalised a series of “engineering interventions” aimed at improving traffic flow and road safety, senior officers said on Friday.

The plan was finalised after a meeting between joint commissioner of police (traffic) Sanjay Tyagi and NDMC officials on Thursday (Hindustan Times)

The plan was finalised after a meeting between joint commissioner of police (traffic) Sanjay Tyagi and NDMC officials on Thursday, where priority measures were identified to address chronic bottlenecks in central Delhi.

“Senior officials from the Delhi Traffic Police and NDMC, including the chief engineer and senior engineers, met to finalise immediate action points. NDMC will take up at least three key measures on priority,” said additional commissioner of police (traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya.

One of the key steps includes the creation of central verges along stretches such as San Martin Marg and Janpath to curb wrong-side driving, a major cause of gridlocks. Officials said this move will help streamline traffic and enhance safety for commuters.

Another intervention focuses on decongesting Sardar Patel Marg. Existing bus stops along the corridor will be upgraded into dedicated bus bays to ensure buses do not block the main carriageway while halting, thereby allowing smoother vehicular movement.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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