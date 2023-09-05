G20 Summit: Delhi-Gurugram road faces traffic snarl due to carpeting work

The commuters travelling from Gurugram to Delhi could face traffic snarls through Tuesday due to the carpeting work being carried out on stretches of the road between Delhi airport and New Delhi district in preparation to welcome guests for the G20 Summit.

A traffic jam on the NH24 in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

“Carpeting work is being carried out on some stretches of the road between the airport and the New Delhi district. Since the work is expected to continue till evening, we advise commuters to use the metro for swift movement,” a senior Delhi traffic police officer said.

On Tuesday morning, motorists complained of massive jams on the Sardar Patel Marg and adjoining roads in New Delhi district. Sardar Patel Marg is the road connecting the New Delhi district to the airport.

The traffic officer attributed the snarls on those routes to a rehearsal being carried out on the Shanti Path. “The rehearsal was carried out from 8am to 10am and the situation should ease out soon,” the officer said.

Unlike the rehearsals on Saturday and Sunday, Tuesday’s rehearsal was unannounced, although smaller in scale, and caught the motorists by surprise.

Commuters also complained of jams in several other parts of the city, from Delhi-Meerut Expressway to Mukarba Chowk.

While commuters complained about police barricades and checking causing jams at several other stretches of roads in the city, police attributed them to the morning hour traffic and the intensified checking as part of security measures in view of the summit.

The G20 summit of the world’s 20 largest economies is scheduled to take place under India’s presidency on September 9-10 in Delhi.

