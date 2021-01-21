Traffic to be restricted in New Delhi from Friday evening to Saturday noon
There will be traffic restrictions in parts of New Delhi area from Friday evening until Saturday afternoon to facilitate the full dress rehearsal ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the traffic police said.
The rehearsal is scheduled from 9.50am until noon on Saturday and the parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and end at the National Stadium after passing through Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate and Tilak Marg Radial Road.
Restrictions will begin at 6pm on Friday on Vijay Chowk and will continue till the end of parade around 12.30pm on Saturday, said Manish Kumar Agrawal, joint commissioner of Delhi traffic police.
After that, no cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersection from 11pm on Friday at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road until the end of the parade.
The traffic around the C-Hexagon of India Gate will be halted from 9.15am on Saturday till the parade and the tableaux enter the stadium.
Other roads will be open for regular traffic although there will be restrictions on buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis in certain parts on New Delhi area on Saturday morning until afternoon.
Traffic police officers advised citizens to check the police’s social media feed before stepping out.
The traffic police will be out in full force to regulate the movement of vehicles, said Agrawal.
The restrictions on Metro trains will be limited to Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan stations where deboarding won’t be permitted from 5am to noon on Saturday, said Agrawal.
The officer advised motorists to avoid these roads and keep extra time in hand to deal with jams and restrictions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 10% kids in Capital between ages 6 and 17 are out of school, Delhi socio-economic survey finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMRC starts first tunnelling work at Vikaspuri under Phase-IV expansion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elderly man held for role in fraudulently obtaining ₹2 crore bank loan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt hands over cheques amounting to ₹7.48 crore to 307 sportspersons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Curtailed by pandemic, the Republic Day parade is different this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Traffic to be restricted in New Delhi from Friday evening to Saturday noon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharp jump in vaccine turnout in Capital as Delhi hospitals opt for out-of-turn jabs for health staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twenty-four adverse reactions reported on Day 4, two require hospitalisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chill to replace warm, windy days in Delhi from Sunday, air remains ‘poor’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sisodia requests Union education minister to extend contracts of SSA teachers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine: Govt will lean on its socio-economic survey to find people with comorbidities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kejriwal reviews progress of flat construction for slum dwellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu won’t scare away avid birders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt proposes putting farm laws on hold for 18 months: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Restaurants must display jhatka and halal distinction, says SDMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox