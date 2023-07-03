13-year-old boy run over by truck in West Delhi’s Nangloi

A 13-year-old boy walking to his school in outer Delhi’s Nangloi died after being run over by a truck on Monday afternoon, police officers aware of the case said. The accident led to dozens of local residents protesting on the street, following which a police team was sent to control the situation, the officers said.

The accident occurred at around 12.15pm while the boy, identified as Mani Ram, was crossing a road while going to attend the second shift of the school. The police said that he was alone at the time of the accident.

Harender Singh, deputy commissioner of police (outer), said that a case of causing death by negligence was registered against the errant driver who has been arrested. “We have seized the truck involved in the accident,” the DCP said.

An investigator, declining to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media, said, “Mani’s father died a few years ago, and he lived with his mother and siblings. He was a student of class 8 at a government school in Nangloi.”

The investigator said that according to local residents, the driver was driving rashly, leading to the accident. “We need to establish the sequence of events,” he said.

As soon as the accident occurred, local residents caught hold of the driver, and according to the investigator, while he was roughed up, he was not beaten too badly by the time the police tea reached the spot.

“Prima facie he was not drunk,” the investigator said, adding that the final word on it would be available once his medical test report arrives.

