Training of MCD school principals at IIM-Ahmedabad to begin Thursday: Atishi

Education minister Atishi on Tuesday said that the first batch of 50 principals of Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run schools will be sent to Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on Thursday. This comes a day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that MCD school principals will be trained at IIMs. Delhi education minister Atishi with Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on Tuesday. (HT photo)

“In order to impart the best quality education to our children, we need to impart the best quality training to our teachers and principals,” Atishi said, adding that their training will begin on Thursday.

“These principals will be trained by renowned professors in school leadership and management,” she said.

Claiming that MCD schools have been neglected over the past 15 years, Atishi said that students from nursery to Class 5 often struggle with basic reading and writing skills. She added that principals and vice-principals in Delhi government schools underwent similar trainings over the past few years.

Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi said that besides the training at IIMs, plans are in place to send these principals for training abroad. “It is crucial for teachers to possess innovative pedagogical skills and for principals to exhibit effective management abilities,” Oberoi said.