Transfers of IAS officers leave 25% of sanctioned posts vacant in Delhi

A series of recent transfers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers from Delhi, coupled with the promotion of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) officers to the IAS cadre, has widened a gap in key administrative positions in the national capital, at least three officials said.

According to data accessed by HT, Delhi has a sanctioned strength of 130 IAS officers. (Representative)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the past two months, at least 14 IAS officers have been moved out of Delhi under routine cadre management exercises. But with no immediate replacements posted, the administrative gap has widened, one of the people cited above said.

According to data accessed by HT, Delhi has a sanctioned strength of 130 IAS officers. However, only around 98 officers are currently in position after accounting for recent transfers. This means about 25% – or one in four – sanctioned IAS posts in Delhi is vacant.

Also Read: Major reshuffle in UP: 25 DMs among 64 IAS officers shifted

The outgoing officers handled key portfolios such as ministerial secretariats, home department responsibilities, and municipal administration. Orders issued by the Union home ministry indicate officers have been transferred to AGMUT cadre regions including Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, and Chandigarh. They will be relieved between April 18 and June 1.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

About 25% – or one in four – sanctioned IAS posts in Delhi is vacant. (HT GFX)

{{^usCountry}} An April 17 order lists seven IAS officers, including PWD and water secretary Rajeeva Shukla, home and education secretary Anoop Thakur, and additional secretary (home) Saumyaketu Mishra, who have been relieved from their Delhi positions with immediate effect. This followed a February 24 order where seven IAS officers were reassigned to other Union territories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An April 17 order lists seven IAS officers, including PWD and water secretary Rajeeva Shukla, home and education secretary Anoop Thakur, and additional secretary (home) Saumyaketu Mishra, who have been relieved from their Delhi positions with immediate effect. This followed a February 24 order where seven IAS officers were reassigned to other Union territories. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“These transfers are routine cadre management exercises under the AGMUT framework. However, the timing has coincided with a phase where several positions in Delhi are already under strain. Delhi being the national capital and with a new government requires additional experienced hands. Routine transfers send officials to UTs where fewer IAS officers are needed, and some even await posting for months,” a senior government official, who asked not to be identified, said.

Also Read: 19% of IAS posts vacant, flags House panel

The timing of the shortage assumes significance as the current government is in the early phase of its tenure and relies on experienced bureaucrats for policy implementation and continuity. With multiple departments operating under additional charge arrangements, administrative coordination and execution timelines are under pressure. Officials said the absence of backfilling has created a temporary but significant administrative vacuum, particularly at middle and senior levels, adding that there is a need to review routine transfer policies to match the needs of states and UTs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The issue is compounded by broader cadre-level constraints within the AGMUT pool, which caters to multiple UTs and smaller states. The total sanctioned IAS strength for the AGMUT cadre is 542, against which around 412 officers are currently in position, leading to competing demands across regions.

Several departments, including urban development, transport, and revenue, are currently overseen by officers holding dual or additional responsibilities. This arrangement, while functional, places increased workload on existing officers and may impact administrative efficiency.

“While the administration is functioning, but there is clearly pressure on the existing officers. Until new postings are made, this arrangement will continue,” the second official added.

The shortage is also linked to structural gaps in the feeder cadre. DANICS has a sanctioned strength of around 309 posts in its Delhi segment, but actual numbers remain significantly lower due to promotions, deputations, and recruitment delays. Officials estimate vacancy levels in DANICS at 25-35%, further straining the administrative pipeline.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the third official cited above, Union home ministry, which manages postings for the AGMUT cadre, is expected to review Delhi’s staffing requirements in the coming weeks, but no official timeline has been indicated for the next round of appointments.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON