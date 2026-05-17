Transit-oriented development near metro stations on DDA’s agenda

New DelhiThe Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has identified 14 land parcels along Delhi Metro corridors for the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), following an initial assessment of land availability aimed at boosting mixed-use and high-density development near public transport hubs, officials familiar with the matter said. Officials said the move is part of a broader push by the Delhi government to accelerate TOD-based urban development and attract private participation in projects linked to metro connectivity. (HT Archive)

According to officials, the identified plots together span more than 300,000 square metres.

TOD sites are mixed-use urban zones built directly around or adjacent to major public transit hubs. They integrate housing, offices, and retail.

Officials said the move is part of a broader push by the Delhi government to accelerate TOD-based urban development and attract private participation in projects linked to metro connectivity.

“The authority has completed an initial assessment of land parcels available with DDA along metro corridors and identified 14 sites that can be taken up under TOD norms. Directions have also been issued to upload details of these parcels on the portal so that interested developers can explore collaboration opportunities,” said lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu -- also DDA chairman.

Among the largest identified sites is a triangular land parcel behind Kailash Deepak Hospital in east Delhi’s Karkardooma, spread across 76,251 square metres along the Blue Line corridor. The first and only TOD project of Delhi is also already in Karkardooma with its first phase recently opened for sale.

Another land is near the Peera Garhi district centre along the Green Line, measuring 124,828 square metres and earmarked for commercial and district centre use, which is also along the Outer Ring Road.

In Dwarka, DDA has identified multiple parcels in sectors 10 and 12 along the Blue Line. These include a 31,100 sqm district centre site and a 26,400 sqm district centre parcel in Sector 12. In Rohini, two residential group housing plots in sectors 19 and 18, measuring 14,600 sqm and 18,500 sqm, respectively, have also been listed along the Yellow Line corridor.

Other identified plots include those in Jhilmil Tahirpur-Shahdara, Madipur, Mandawali/Fazalpur and Preet Vihar. The proposed land use categories include residential, group housing, commercial districts, shopping centres, PSP facilities and mixed-use development.

Officials said four private developers have separately expressed interest in TOD-linked projects, though the locations of those sites were not disclosed.

“The idea is to create higher-density, mixed-use development around metro stations to improve accessibility and reduce dependence on private vehicles,” an official said.

Last month, the Centre and the Delhi government notified revised TOD regulations to promote high-density, mixed-use development along metro, railway and RRTS corridors in the Capital. The new framework extends TOD norms to a 500-metre influence zone covering around 207 sq km, including previously excluded areas. Minimum plot size requirements have been reduced from eight hectares to 2,000 sqm, while permissible FAR has been increased up to 400-500, allowing high-rise construction for affordable housing. The policy introduces a single-window clearance system spearheaded by DDA, fixed TOD charges and provisions for pedestrian connectivity and transit-linked infrastructure development.