Trans-Yamuna board approves projects worth ₹728 crore

The Trans-Yamuna Area Development Board on Thursday approved projects worth ₹728 crore aimed at accelerating infrastructure upgrades in the region, with a focus on road redevelopment, drainage, and monsoon preparedness, officials said. Chief minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to prioritise the repair of damaged roads (HT)

Chairing the board meeting, chief minister Rekha Gupta directed officials to prioritise the repair of damaged roads, drainage systems, and waterlogging hotspots ahead of the upcoming monsoon season. She emphasised that daily commuter safety and convenience required immediate attention.

The approved projects, to be executed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and other agencies, include road refurbishment, park upgrades, and public amenity works. Gupta assured there would be “no financial constraints” in implementing the board’s recommendations and stressed that development must balance beautification with basic civic needs.

“The Delhi government’s objective is to develop the Trans-Yamuna region to such an extent that people choose to come and live here by choice,” the chief minister said.

She said that, alongside beautification, priority must be given to citizens’ basic needs such as roads, drainage systems, prevention of waterlogging, and safe mobility.

Gupta accused the previous government of leaving the board “completely inactive,” which she said had halted development and caused severe public inconvenience. In contrast, she stated her administration has made the region’s development a top priority.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Cabinet minister Kapil Mishra and board chairman Arvinder Singh Lovely. Mishra acknowledged that the area had long been deprived of development despite its growing population and needs. Lovely described the proposals submitted by local MLAs as “extremely significant” for transforming the region’s infrastructure landscape.

Special emphasis will be placed on roads, drainage, public amenities, and tourism-related works to integrate the Trans-Yamuna region into Delhi’s mainstream developed areas. The projects will be carried out in 16 assembly constituencies falling under the Trans Yamuna area.