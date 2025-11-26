Trial successful: Delhi’s maiden balloon rides lift off Saturday

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to start the city’s first hot air balloon ride service on Saturday at four locations. The trial of the ride was conducted on Tuesday at Baansera in the presence of lieutenant governor VK Saxena. Trials for the hot air balloon rides were conducted at Baansera Park on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The LG said the initiative is to expand eco-tourism and recreational facilities across the Capital, particularly along the rejuvenated stretches of the Yamuna floodplains.

DDA officials said the tethered balloon rides will be launched at four locations– Baansera Park, Asita Park, Yamuna Sports Complex in Surajmal Vihar, and the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex.

“Tethered flights will initially operate for four hours a day, which may later be extended depending on the demand. I took a ride to particularly check the safety aspects and have been assured that all standards are being maintained. The balloon is tied by four ropes and each rope can handle a weight of seven tonnes,” Saxena said.

Each ride will be of around 5-10 minutes and will likely be started from 4pm to 6pm for now. Each ride will cost ₹3,000 along with the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The company managing the service is registered under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and necessary clearances have been taken.

Vinod Baharee from Air Safari, the operator that will be conducting the rides, said, “We have a small basket that can take 3-5 people and the pilot and a bigger basket that can take 8-10 people. One of these will be used at a time, based on demand. The balloon will be taken to a height of 100-150 metres. Our focus will be safety first. So, it may be difficult to have the rides in some weather conditions like when it is too windy.”

Officials said that the November–February window offers suitable weather for the balloon ride in North India. The rides will also be tethered, which means the balloon will be tied to the ground using ropes.

Once opened, the rides will offer a panoramic aerial view of Delhi’s riverfront, natural landscapes and skyline, officials said.

The project is among several initiatives being undertaken by the government as part of the ongoing rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplains, officials said.

Asita, which was once heavily encroached, has been converted into a landscaped green stretch, while Baansera, earlier a construction and demolition waste site near Sarai Kale Khan, has been transformed into a bamboo-themed park with over 30,000 bamboo plants, three water bodies and a musical fountain.

The Yamuna Sports Complex, one of DDA’s largest sporting facilities, and the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex, built for the 2010 games, will also host the hot air balloon ride as part of the expansion plan after Asita and Baansera.