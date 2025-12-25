Truck crushes 40-year-old cyclist to death in Mundka, driver held

Search
ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 04:26 am IST

A 40-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck rammed into his bicycle in west Delhi’s Mundka on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday, adding that the driver has been arrested.

The deceased was identified as Harender Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar. Police said Kumar was returning home from work when the accident occurred on Rohtak Road, towards Bahadurgarh, around 6pm. He worked as a labourer in the Mundka Industrial Area and was cycling home along with one of his co-workers when the truck hit him from behind.

Kumar was rushed to Sonia Hospitalby locals and his colleague. However, doctors declared him brought dead, following which the hospital informed the police and a medico-legal case was registered.

Police said a probe was laucnhed, during which the offending vehicle was identified as a truck bearing a Haryana registration number. The driver, identified as Avdhesh (28), a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended shortly after. Preliminary investigation suggested that he was driving rashly at the time of the accident. He was formally arrested later the same day, police said.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Mundka police station. The truck has been seized for further investigation.

Kumar is survived by his wife and three children — two daughters aged 16 and 12, and a 10-year-old son.

