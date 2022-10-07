Two 17-year-old boys stabbed to death in north Delhi; 3 minors nabbed, say cops

Two boys aged around 17 were stabbed to death in outer north Delhi’s Mukundpur a few hours after they celebrated Dussehra with family on Wednesday night, police said, adding they have apprehended three minors in connection with the case.

Police suspect that the motive behind the murder was rivalry over the number of Instagram followers, but they are yet to verify the details.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Devesh Kumar Mahala said that the victims were residents of Mukundpur.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl who lives in the neighbourhood was envious of one of the victims. She called him around 11.30pm and asked him to meet her with his friend (the other victim). She was already waiting in the street with her brother and two friends (whose identities and ages police have not revealed yet), a senior police officer said.

When the two victims reached the meeting spot, an altercation took place between the two sides, and resulted in the stabbing.

Meanwhile, locals, who heard the commotion, called the police and well as the family of the victim boy the girl had asked to meet. The family took both the victims to a nearby hospital. Their son was declared dead on arrival and his friend was referred to Lok Nayak Hospital where he later died during treatment.

The first victim’s brother Vishal (22) said that the whole family had gone to see Dussehra celebrations in the area after which the boy, whoworked at Azadpur mandi in the day and Majlis Park in the night, left for his nightly job around 9.30pm. “He later received a call from a neighbourhood girl, who abused him and asked him to come to Mukundpur. He came along with his friend. She was already waiting with a few boys and her brother,” he said.

Police, meanwhile, said they suspect the girl and the boy were feuding over the number of followers on their Instagram accounts. “The motive is yet to be clarified,” the officer said.

DCP Mahala said that a case under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, and three persons, including the girl who had called one of the victim boys, have been apprehended while a search is on for the fourth suspect.