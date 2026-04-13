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Two associates of Hashim Baba gang arrested in Delhi

Two associates of Hashim Baba gang arrested in Delhi

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 07:48 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two associates of the Hashim Baba gang, including an absconding shooter wanted in a murder case, an official said on Monday.

Two associates of Hashim Baba gang arrested in Delhi

The accused have been identified as Shadab Ahmad alias Shadab Chappal and Mohammad Adi alias Adil , both residents of Jafarabad.

"Shadab, a listed shooter of the gang and maternal nephew of jailed gangster Suhail alias Chappal, had been absconding for the past two years," said the police officer.

Acting on specific information about his movement, a team apprehended Shadab on April 11 from the Gadi Mendu area near Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi.

One loaded semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from his possession. Shadab was wanted in connection with a 2024 murder case registered at Seelampur police station.

According to the police, on March 9, 2024, Shadab, along with co-accused Umar and others, had opened fire on two members of the rival Chenu gang, identified as Arbaz and Abid alias Bhondu, on a busy road in Seelampur.

An FIR was registered against him, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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