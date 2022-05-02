Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two associates of notorious gangster Vikas Lagarpuria nabbed: Cops

The duo allegedly planned a ₹30 crore heist that was carried out in Gurugram on August 4 last year.
The men have been identified as Chetan Maan, alias Boxer, and Dheerpal, alias Kana. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on May 02, 2022 03:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The special cell of the Delhi Police have arrested two associates of gangster Vikas Lagarpuria from two separate spots in the national capital, said officials aware of the matter.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said the men have been identified as Chetan Maan, alias Boxer (30) and Dheerpal, alias Kana (32).

“Both were arrested on April 26. Boxer was arrested from Mehrauli and Kana from Najafgarh Road. Kana is also a life convict in a murder case registered in Haryana’s Hisar,” Singh said.

The two allegedly planned a 30 crore heist that was carried out in Gurugram on August 4 last year.

He said the police had received information that the men were involved in various “criminal activities” in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) over the past few months, and that they had also allegedly drawn up plans for “bigger crimes”.

“It was also learnt that Kana and Boxer procured arms and ammunition from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. We also got information that Boxer is on the move in south Delhi,” he said.

Kana was similarly apprehended from Najafgarh Road.

Singh said he had been given a life sentence on November 13, 2017 in a murder case and was in jail from March 2014 to October 2021. He was granted bail on October 28 last year.

He jumped parole on November 26 and was at large since then, said senior police officers

