Two associates of notorious gangster Vikas Lagarpuria nabbed: Cops
The special cell of the Delhi Police have arrested two associates of gangster Vikas Lagarpuria from two separate spots in the national capital, said officials aware of the matter.
Rajiv Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said the men have been identified as Chetan Maan, alias Boxer (30) and Dheerpal, alias Kana (32).
“Both were arrested on April 26. Boxer was arrested from Mehrauli and Kana from Najafgarh Road. Kana is also a life convict in a murder case registered in Haryana’s Hisar,” Singh said.
The two allegedly planned a ₹30 crore heist that was carried out in Gurugram on August 4 last year.
He said the police had received information that the men were involved in various “criminal activities” in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) over the past few months, and that they had also allegedly drawn up plans for “bigger crimes”.
“It was also learnt that Kana and Boxer procured arms and ammunition from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. We also got information that Boxer is on the move in south Delhi,” he said.
Kana was similarly apprehended from Najafgarh Road.
Singh said he had been given a life sentence on November 13, 2017 in a murder case and was in jail from March 2014 to October 2021. He was granted bail on October 28 last year.
He jumped parole on November 26 and was at large since then, said senior police officers
-
Delhi BJP lists AAP govt's ‘failures’ over 7 years
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday listed the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, which has been in power for the past seven years in the Capital. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised that 1,000 mohalla clinics will be opened in Delhi. Like drinking water, Parvesh Sahib Singh said, the promise of cleaning the River Yamuna has remained just on paper.
-
Chandigarh records hottest April since 2010
With an average maximum temperature of 38.5C, this April was the hottest since 2010, according to the India Meteorological Department. In 2010, the average maximum temperature was 38.9C at the airport observatory. This is the all-time highest for Chandigarh and was even recorded this year at the airport. The normal average maximum temperature for April as per the IMD is 34.3C. Before April, March this year was also the driest since 2008.
-
Chandigarh’s policy pangs: Electric vehicle policy stuck in the slow lane
Having formulated the Electric Vehicle Policy to make eco-friendly vehicles more popular and mainstream in the city, the Chandigarh administration has been going around in circles when it comes to implementing it. Nearly four years later, a draft was notified in February this year, and the final policy was to be notified and made effective from April 1. But the administration realised additional frameworks were needed for its implementation, delaying the policy once again.
-
Dera Bassi MLA catches PSPCL junior engineer drunk on duty
In the second such case in the past two weeks, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa claimed to have caught a junior engineer of the Punjab State Power Corporation drunk on duty at Handesra village in Dera Bassi on Saturday evening. The JE Employees' Union on the other hand claimed that the engineer, Krishan Kumar, was on official leave and attending a family function when he was called for duty.
-
It is in extremely high temperature that they prosper the most, says Shiv Shankar. The elderly man dawdles all day long on his bicycle through old Delhi lanes, selling his cool kanji vada. Shiv Shankar works the lanes with his youngest son, Praveen Kumar. “We had our own agricultural land near the Yamuna, here in Delhi.” Shiv Shankar takes out a glass bottle from a cloth bag slung on his cycle's handlebar.
